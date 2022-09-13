Watch The Sweet Reaction Sheryl Lee Ralph's Kids Had When She Won Her Emmy

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the Emmys last night when she accepted her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Not only did she deliver a remarkable speech, but her historic win marks only the second time in Emmy history that a Black woman has won in this category. Jackée Harry won in 1987 for her role as Sandra Clark on the sitcom 227.

In Ralph’s speech, she thanked her children for always being in her corner. And they certainly were. In the back of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Ivy-Victoria Maurice and son Etienne Maurice, who Ralph shares with her ex-husband, Eric Maurice, lost their minds as their mom was named the winner. Maurice captured their reactions and posted it to TikTok where the video has now gone viral with almost half a million views.

“I've envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life,” Ralph’s son captioned the video of his mom's win. “We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!! @ivycoco and I are in our seats crying.”

In the clip, Ralph’s children erupted with elation when their mom’s name was called. The siblings jumped up and down while screaming, “Yes mommy!” and “Oh my God!”

As the crowd’s applause dissipated, the two siblings yelled from the back of the room, “We love you, mommy!”

Variety also caught the siblings embracing and jumping up and down after their mom’s acceptance, which is also the cutest moment.

During her now-viral speech, Ralph credited her win to the people in her life who believed in her and supported her through life’s ups and down. “ ... if you’ve got a husband like mine in your corner, if you’ve got children in your corner like mine, and if you’ve got friends like everyone who voted for me, cheered for me in your corner, thank you, thank you,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time that Ralph’s children had made it known just how much love they have for their mom. In a video Maurice shared on Twitter, he captures his mom’s reaction to getting nominated for the Emmy she now has.

“Oh my god. No, no, no!” she yells through teats while Maurice asks, “You got nominated?” Once she confirms his suspicions, he cheers “Yes! Mommy!” over and over again.

He captioned the video, “With over 50 years of being in this thing we call show business, today my mother became an Emmy nominated actress,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of @thesherylralph.”

Ralph must be doing something right to have such loving, supporting children, cheering her on every step of the way.