Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Impressive Dance Moves In New Video

It should come as no surprise that the child of movie stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shares their magnetism. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, is front and center in a newly-released video from Hamilton Evans Choreography that features dancers, in groups of three, doing some truly incredible moves to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” from the Elvis movie soundtrack.

Showing off the fast-paced, high-energy style popularized by young TikTok dancers, Jolie-Pitt executes a complex number that includes body rolls and a tutting sequence — a series of geometrically-inspired hand motions — clad in black pants, a black Beatles shirt, and a pair of Vans sneakers.

Jolie-Pitt is reportedly a regular at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, hence her appearance in this and other videos. Although she hasn’t officially turned pro, Jolie-Pitt has racked up thousands of fans via a TikTok page and YouTube channel set up by her admirers. In other video clips from Millennium, the teen can be seen rocking out with her peers to tunes such as Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Rihanna’s “Skin.”

You can see Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dance at the 2:30 mark.

Jolie-Pitt has five siblings: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. Their parents met in 2004 while filming the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and went on to have one of Hollywood’s most talked-about romances. They tied the knot in 2014, but Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, requesting full custody of their children. The custody battle is reportedly still ongoing.

In a previous turn on the screen, Jolie-Pitt voiced a character in 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3. Several of her siblings can also be heard in the film, making panda noises.

“They were kind of shy,” Jolie told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “They don’t really want to be actors, but I didn't want them to miss the opportunity. They came in, and they had a lot of fun with it.”

This was not the first time the children made a cameo in one of their parent’s films. Vivienne ended up playing the role of a young Aurora in Maleficent after Shiloh turned it down. “I asked Shiloh about being Aurora, and she laughed in my face,” Jolie told Elle in 2014. “She said she’d be a horned creature.”

Jolie has been open about her desire to support her children, regardless of their interests, telling Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, “As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are.”

“I learn from their strength,” she said.

“We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are,” the Oscar-winning actress told People last year. “And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”