Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

If Bridgerton has been one of your favorite new shows over the past couple of years, buckle up! There’s plenty more Bridgerton to come. Season 1 may have dropped all the way back on Christmas Day in 2020 (which feels like 100 years ago in pandemic time), but fans haven’t stopped talking about it since. And with the arrival of the steamy trailer for Season 2, everyone’s already looking ahead to what’s next for beloved Daphne Bridgerton and the other members of high society in Regency-era London. Well, listen close, dear reader, because Bridgerton Season 3 is happening, and you are cordially invited to devour all of the details right here.

The steamy show full of romance, sex, fashion, sex, mystery, and scandal (did we mention sex?) has already been greenlit through Season 4, which means Julia Quinn’s novels will continue to be the source material for this popular Netflix show. Season 1 took us through Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with the handsome Simon Basset — aka the Duke of Hastings — played by Rege-Jean Page. The sexy scenes these two shared were a large part of why this show became so popular so quickly, although the tantalizing orchestral soundtrack and quick wit of the other characters certainly contributed to the streaming numbers. Then again, it’s a show with Shonda Rhimes at the helm, so you know it’s going to be good.

It’s early days, but Bridgerton Season 3 will be here before you know it. Here’s everything to know so far.

What happens in Season 2?

The second season of Bridgerton doesn’t arrive on Netflix until Mar. 25, but we do know a little bit about what to expect from the season. The story centers on Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find love. Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) is also still chattering about all of the people in town. But Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), who happens to be the IRL Lady Whistledown’s bestie (we’re talking about Penelope), is snooping around trying to figure out who’s behind the gossip column.

It’s also important to note that Page, the breakout star of Season 1 as the Duke, is notably absent from Season 2. However, his wife Daphne (Dynevor) is still very present in Season 2.

What’s the Bridgerton Season 3 release date?

After the overwhelming success of the show’s first season, Season 2 was a no-brainer. But what’s even more impressive is that the series earned a Season 3 and Season 4 renewal by Netflix back in April 2021.

Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement… pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021

Lady Whistledown herself shared the happy news on social media, saying the show would be on for two more seasons. However, we have no idea yet when Season 3 may arrive. The cast and crew don’t seem to have started filming yet, so it will be a while before the next season finds its way to Netflix.

Season 1 dropped in December 2020 and Season 2 in March 2022. However, COVID-19 caused many setbacks that led to the long time gap between the freshman and sophomore seasons. Netflix typically likes to spread seasons out by about a year, so our best prediction would be that Bridgerton Season 3 will drop in early 2023.

Who will be in the cast of Bridgerton Season 3?

We can make a few assumptions about who will be in Season 3 of the show — namely, the central characters. Dynevor will probably be back as Daphne, as well as Jessie as Eloise. Coughlan will certainly return as Lady Whistledown, as the show cannot go on without her. Golda Rosheuvel, who plays the queen, will most likely return, as will Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury. And considering the third Bridgerton book centers on Benedict Bridgerton, it seems likely that Luke Thompson will also return. The rest of the Bridgerton and Featherington families will probably all stick around, pending what happens to their characters at the end of Season 2.

This author's quill knows no loyalty, thus it is advised to guard one's secrets with their life. Bridgerton Season 2 returns March 25, 2022. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hQ9HAkZjxX — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2022

Are there any spoilers yet?

The show, thus far, has mostly been sticking to the script — and by that, we mean Quinn’s books. The third book in the series, An Offer From a Gentleman, dives into Benedict’s love life. Thus far, we haven’t seen a whole lot of Benedict. He had a very small role in Season 1, and while we may get more of him in Season 2, it won’t compare to his spotlight in Season 3. The story’s synopsis reads much like Cinderella, so we’ll have to wait and see if Benedict ends up with his princess in the end.