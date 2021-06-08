25 Shows Like ‘Teen Wolf’ For When You Need Some Supernatural Fun

Like the many supernatural high school series that came before it, Teen Wolf was built around the premise that high school is hell — sometimes literally. The famed MTV drama kicked off with Scott (Tyler Posey) yearning to be one of the cool kids, only to end up being turned into a werewolf instead. And things only got more complicated for Scott and his pals from there. Happily, Scott isn’t the first TV teen (or adult for that matter) who has had his life turned upside down by some major supernatural drama. In fact, there are quite a few shows like Teen Wolf out there just waiting to draw you into a world of magic, mystery, and just the right amount of mayhem.

The elements of Teen Wolf that made it such a compelling show to watch were the strong friendships between the characters and the always-evolving mythology that served up new mysteries every season. Luckily, these two elements are hallmarks of the fantasy and horror genres. From the old school joy of watching Buffy and the Scooby Gang kick vampire butt on Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the modern antics of the kids at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted on Legacies, there are plenty of shows out there about a scrappy group of friends battling the forces of darkness and growing up together at the same time.

Not looking for a high school show this time around? No worries. This list includes adult shows with Teen Wolf vibes too, including a romantic drama all about the complex dynamics of a werewolf pack. Read on for shows every Teen Wolf fan needs to watch to fill the supernatural drama-shaped hole in their heart.

Supernatural Shows Like Teen Wolf

1. Being Human (2008-2013)

The premise of Being Human sounds absolutely bonkers: a vampire, a werewolf, and a ghost become flatmates in England, where they balance millennial life struggles with battling dark forces both from the outside world and within themselves. But even though the plot sounds wacky, the series itself is terrific. The core trio of Mitchell (Aidan Turner of Poldark fame), George (Russell Tovey), and Annie (Lenora Crichlow) provide the show with its warm heart and keeps it grounded even when the group is facing down vampire clans and journeys into hell. (There’s also an American remake of the series that’s well worth a watch for Teen Wolf fans, too.)

2. Bitten (2014-2016)

If you love werewolf stories with a side of romance, then Bitten is the show for you. Elena Michaels (Laura Vandervoort) is the only female werewolf left in existence, and in order to escape the pressures of living with her pack of hot werewolf friends, she moves to the city to strike out on her own. However, her new life is swiftly interrupted by the appearance of several dead bodies, which forces her to return to her pack and confront her past. What follows is three seasons of mysteries, werewolf drama, and complicated love triangles that will keep you glued to your couch.

3. Legacies (2018- )

All of the shows in The Vampire Diaries universe are perfect for Teen Wolf fans in search of a new show to watch, but Legacies is a definite standout if you loved the high school drama aspect of Scott’s story. While Scott and his friends tried to keep their supernatural troubles a secret from the rest of their classmates, Legacies is about a magical school where everyone’s abilities are embraced. This leads to some truly wild situations as the kids team up to defend the school against monsters, while also learning how to control their own powers as they navigate the tricky process of growing up.

4. The Magicians (2015-2020)

As Teen Wolf progressed, the storylines became darker and darker. If you loved those more intense vibes, give The Magicians a try. Set in a secret magical school tucked away in upstate New York, this series follows a group of friends who realize the magical worlds they grew up reading about aren’t just real, they’re also deadly.

5. Fate: The Winx Saga (2021- )

If you like werewolves, why not give a show about fairies a try? Fate: The Winx Saga is teen drama at its finest. Like Legacies, it has a Hogwarts-style setting, but this show goes all-in on the angst of being a teenager with supernatural talents. At the center of the story is Bloom (Abigail Cowen), who much like Scott, was living a life of anonymity before she discovered she was actually a fire fairy with a secret destiny.

Even More Horror & Supernatural Shows For Teen Wolf Fans

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020) Wolfblood (2012-2017) Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) Warrior Nun (2020- ) The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017) Shadowhunters (2016-2019) Supernatural (2005-2020) Wynonna Earp (2016-2021) Scream (2015-2019) Light as a Feather (2018-2019) True Blood (2008-2014) Stranger Things (2016- ) Charmed (2018- ) Nancy Drew (2019- ) Midnight, Texas (2017-2018) Crazyhead (2016) The Originals (2013-2018) Penny Dreadful (2014-2016) Locke & Key (2020- ) Misfits (2009-2013)