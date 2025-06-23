Confession: In anticipation of Prime Video dropping the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty in July, I’ve been rewatching the young adult series… and it definitely isn’t my first (or second) rewatch. Is it the East Coast beach vibes that get me? The ache of coming-of-age summers that scratch a very specific millennial nostalgia itch? Whatever the reason, the series has me hooked. I’m already dreading its end — and searching for more shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Based on the best-selling book trilogy by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty delivers on so many fronts: every look Belly gives Conrad, every song cue that destroys you emotionally, the exact moment you decide you’re actually Team Jelly (this is a hill I’ll die on). And who among us doesn’t have a place like Cousins Beach? Somewhere that epitomizes the summers of our youth — maybe not as grand as the Fisher summer house or the country club, but still.

So, if you’re also on the search for shows that deliver on the same wavelength as TSITP, check out these 10 recs. Some are set on the coast. Some are full of secrets. And all of them will give you that “everything is about to change” kind of feeling.

We Were Liars

Another YA book adaptation, this series just dropped on Prime Video and definitely comes through with the “where do you summer?” vibes. We Were Liars is a bit darker than TSITP, following the extremely wealthy Sinclair family over two summers on their East Coast island estate as a legacy-changing mystery slowly unravels.

Stream on: Prime Video

Revenge

If you love TSITP and blew through We Were Liars in one weekend, Revenge should be next on your list. Set in the Hamptons, this high-stakes drama sees a young woman hellbent on vengeance infiltrating an elite family she blames for her father’s death. Think Gossip Girl meets Gone Girl — with yachts.

Stream on: Hulu or Prime Video

Outer Banks

TSITP may be set in Massachusetts, but it’s filmed along the North Carolina coast. And if you love that Carolina shoreline atmosphere, Outer Banks has your back — set along the N.C. coast and filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, it’s nothing if not the stuff coastal dreams are made of. In it, a rag-tag group of teens gets tangled up in a world of drama and intrigue when they become accidental treasure hunters.

Stream on: Netflix

The O.C.

OK, time to throw it back to the OG with The O.C. This early-2000s classic serves love triangles, found family, and a brooding boy with a past. So, basically, it’s the West Coast version of TSITP, set along the sunny sands of Orange County. Ryan Atwood walked so that Conrad Fisher could run.

Stream on: Hulu

Blood & Water

This may seem like a bit of a departure, but stick with me. This South African teen drama features many of the same throughlines as TSITP — friendship, found family, class politics, loss — and, just like TSITP, it’ll suck you in because of how emotionally rich it is. But, bonus, it’s also got some mystery to sink your teeth into.

Stream on: Netflix

The Way Home

When three generations of women converge in a small lakeside town, magic happens. Literally. Yes, this series is about time travel, but in a way that feels less sci-fi and more a poignant exploration of love, grief, regret, and the ties that bind us. Oh, and the echoes of summers past are pivotal!

Stream on: Hallmark or Peacock

The Affair

If you love the coastal vibes of TSITP but want a more grown-up version, cue up The Affair. This sultry, layered drama unfolds from multiple perspectives as two families collide in the Hamptons town of Montauk. It’s messier, older-skewing, and quietly devastating… just like oh-so-many summer flings.

Stream on: Showtime or Paramount+

Surface

Another option for those who prefer their summer drama West Coast-style! After a traumatic accident, a woman pieces her life back together on the foggy shores of California. Secrets, memory loss, and a gorgeous seaside setting make this an emotional slow-burn.

Stream on: Apple TV+

Surviving Summer

This teen drama follows a rebellious New Yorker who gets sent to a coastal surf town in Australia, where she discovers unexpected friendships, rivals, and romance on the waves. It’s a fun watch anytime of year, but it feels especially perfect for summer bingeing.

Stream on: Netflix

Dawson’s Creek

You knew it had to make the cut, right? After all, Dawson’s Creek is the blueprint for all angsty teen love triangles that followed. It’s small-town coastal life, intense friendships, and slow-dancing to ‘90s ballads under the stars. So many feelings.

Stream on: Hulu

So, see? The end of summer (or the series) doesn’t have to mean the end of our TSITP obsession. These shows are ideal for living in that dreamy coastal, nostalgic, heart-fluttering — and sometimes breaking — headspace a little longer. Bonus points if you watch with a beach-scented candle burning.