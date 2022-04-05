With no second season in sight, fans are still reeling over everything that went down in HBO's mystery-thriller miniseries The Undoing. Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known, the show follows Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), a renowned therapist and wife with posh style who lives in a luxe brownstone in Manhattan. When the body of one of the mothers at her son's school is found dead the night of a school fundraiser, Grace and her family find themselves in the middle of a murder investigation. The series finale wrapped each character's storyline with a shiny red bow, leaving fans grasping to fill their murder-mystery, thriller, and Kidman void. One way to scratch that itch? Finding other shows like The Undoing to watch so you won't be tempted to press play on the original again.

Being filmed in some of New York City's wealthiest neighborhoods also gave The Undoing a touch of gravitas and a notion of unattainability — an exclusive lifestyle only the extremely affluent could ever dream of living. That sort of peek into how "the other half" lives makes for some awfully irresistible viewing. Luckily, there are tons of streamable shows that revolve around elite preparatory schools, involve murder mysteries and infidelity, pay homage to New York City, and of course, star Kidman.

Whether you're looking for a TV show with a strong female lead, set against Manhattan, or something that'll keep you on the edge of your seat, these shows have you covered.

What to Watch If You Loved The Undoing

1. Big Little Lies (2017-2019)

Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, Big Little Lies revolves around the moms and wives — otherwise known as the Monterey Five — of a wealthy and serene little Northern California beach town, Monterey. The HBO limited series, which had a two-season run, features a large and talented ensemble cast: Reese Witherspoon (Madeline), Nicole Kidman (Celeste), Shailene Woodley (Jane), Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie), and Laura Dern (Renata). Like The Undoing, Kidman’s character is married to a man who’s charming on the outside but dark on the inside.

2. Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

If you fell in love with the fashion and posh lifestyle of Manhattan’s elite on The Undoing, then you need to add Gossip Girl to your queue. Watch the tantalizing and drama-filled lives of these Upper East Siders and prep students unfold against the gorgeous backdrop of New York City. Bonus: You can stream both the original and the reboot on HBO Max.

3. Nine Perfect Strangers (2021)

Nicole Kidman strikes again in this eerie Hulu miniseries, also based on Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name. She portrays a dark and mysterious retreat director named Masha, who leads a group of nine seemingly perfect strangers on a health-and-wellness journey at her upscale and remote resort. The show is a trip — in more ways than one.

4. Élite (2018- )

Combine the darkness of The Undoing and the glitz and glamor of Gossip Girl, and you have Netflix’s Élite. In this Spanish sexy-thriller series, a trio of working-class high school students comes face-to-face with the academy’s wealthiest and most powerful students, resulting in a murder. Season 5 hits Netflix soon!

5. YOU (2018- )

With three successful seasons under its belt, YOU has earned recognition as one of the best TV psychological thrillers of its generation. A Netflix original series, YOU follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a charming bookworm by day — and murderous psychopath by night. Like The Undoing, Season 1 takes place in New York City and involves a crime of passion.

6. The Flight Attendant (2020- )

This Kaley Cuoco-led series follows a flight attendant with a slight drinking problem after she wakes up in the wrong hotel room — and next to a dead body, with no recollection of what happened the night prior. It’s only a matter of time until the FBI and the truth catch up to her. The mystery thriller series is available on HBO Max.

7. Defending Jacob (2020)

Assistant DA Andy Barber (Chris Evans) seems to have it all: a beautiful wife, Laurie (Michelle Dockery), a smart son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), a stunning home, and a thriving career. But when Jacob gets charged with murder, the family’s world begins to crumble — and Andy’s roles at work and home get pushed to the brink as troubling questions start to surface.

8. The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair (2018)

You might think this name sounds like a mouthful for a TV series, but cut it some slack — it’s the name of the book by Swiss writer Joël Dicker upon which the show is based. In the enigmatic series, Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey plays the eponymous Harry Quebert, a writer who ends up accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl who went missing years prior.

