The 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Trailer Is Here

It’s kind of nice not being the only spider-person around, isn’t it? A new trailer for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) just dropped, and fans of the original Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse just got a glimpse at what other spider-folk will be joining Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in the latest installment of the animated franchise.

The trailer doesn’t give too much away about the plot, but it does show Miles being flung across the Spider-Verse and running into some new faces, including Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Issac), and Spider-Woman (voiced by Issa Rae).

During the teasing trailer, Miles’ mom talks about how she’s spent “years taking care of this little boy,” and making sure he’s able to go out into the world and do “great big things.” Needless to say, it seems like Miles is going above and beyond in that category.

Like the original, the trailer boasts a unique animation style, combining different animation mediums between spider-verses. Teams of Spider-people fight against an unknown, ghoulish appearing enemy, and it seems like whatever they are fighting, it has them questioning their allegiance to the greater good. “We’re supposed to be the good guys,” says Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters June 2, 2023. For fans wanting to revisit the original, it is currently available for streaming on FX or on Hulu with an FX add-on. Watch the entire trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below: