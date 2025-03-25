Are you even a millennial if you don’t have hours of What Not to Wear memorized inside your core memories? Of Stacy London and Clinton Kelly surprising somebody in unflattering pants at their workplace and demanding they change everything about their wardrobe? Where were you when they replaced Nick Arrojo with Ted Gibson?

What Not to Wear was one of those shows of the early aughts that we can look back on and, y’know, confirm that it wasn’t our best work as a society. While it was nowhere near as demoralizing as America’s Next Top Model or even some of the things that happened on Project Runway, What Not to Wear is a bit of a time capsule, and the hosts and design team of Stacy London and Clinton Kelly know that.

And that’s why they’re bringing it back... with a lot more confidence.

Wear Whatever the F You Want, which launches on Prime Video April 29, is a series dedicated to helping people find their inner style and confidence — not telling them what (or what not) to wear. Clinton Kelly came up with the concept and reached out to Stacy London to see if she’d join him, Entertainment Weekly reported, after discussing with a producer who wanted to bring back the original early 2000s show.

Courtesy of Prime Video

"It's almost like the antidote to What Not to Wear," London told Entertainment Weekly. And while many of us loved the concept of the original show and enjoyed certain parts, it's a refreshing move. There will always be negative comments and feedback, but in general, society seems much more approachable when it comes to fashion and style, and this is the show I want my tween daughters watching instead of the original TLC version.

Wear Whatever the F You Want will no longer toss an entire participant's wardrobe and demand they start over, dressing to fit a certain mold of who they want to be. Instead, London and Kelly will work with the participants to find what they already love and help them create looks and outfits that feel like themselves and grow their confidence. The participants will also be asked what their favorite style is or what kind of style they want to emanate, with London and Kelly bringing them items they can then piece together and take on a test run in the real world. From there, they get to figure out what they're really looking for, what feels good, and how they can approach that in a day-to-day style. As a person who loves clothes but always feels like I'm not quite getting it right, this is the exact kind of fashion show I crave.

But no matter what, London and Kelly have always been kind and lovely, smart and hilarious. Still, recognizing that the old show format feels incredibly icky now, I love seeing them adapt.

And if, like me, you once believed London and Kelly to be on the outs: They aren't. Both stylists have shared that there was no big "feud"; they just needed a break. Now they're back and better than ever, ready to help people find their own style, regardless of whether it's on trend or the "right" thing to wear.

You can stream Wear Whatever the F You Want on Prime Video starting April 29.