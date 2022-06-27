If you’ve had children in the past twelve years, minion-speak and fart gun jokes are likely part of your vernacular thanks to the staying power of the three Despicable Me movies (2010, 2013, and 2017) and then Minions (2015).

Actor Steve Carell, 59, who has voiced Gru in all four films, and also does so in Minions: The Rise of Gru, brought his wife, Nancy, and his two children, Elizabeth, 21, and John, 18, to the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Saturday.

While his kids are big for an animated kids’ flick, Carrell said they jumped at the opportunity to attend the showing with their parents.

“I put it out to them like, ‘Well, the premiere is this week, do you want to go?’ And they were all over it, like not even a hesitation,” Carell told People at the event. “I think it’s nostalgic at this point,” said Carell, noting that his kids were 4 and 7 when the first film was released.

“They love the characters and they love the franchise. It’s been a big part of our family.”

The Rise of Gru hits theaters nationwide on Friday, July 1, and features the voices of a bevy of big Hollywood names. There is Julie Andrews as Gru’s mother, Alan Arkin (Wild Krukus), Russell Brand, and Michelle Yeoh. The Vicious 6 are voiced by: Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom), Jean-Claude Van Damme (Jean Clawed), Lucy Lawless (Nunchuck), Dolph Lundgren (Svengance), and Danny Trejo (Stronghold).

The movie follows Gru on his rise to power as he attempts to join the illustrious Villainous 6, with the aid of their ousted former leader Wild Krukus. And it’s totally fine to take your kids to a Saturday matinee, even if they’re in college now, or beyond.