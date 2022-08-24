'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Has A Regular Teen Summer Job As A Lifeguard

It feels like a requisite part of every teen’s summer to spend endless days at the local pool or beach and develop a crush on your favorite lifeguard. Well, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is making it easy for everyone to find a lifeguard crush in his neighborhood. While he’s not portraying Will Byers on the one of the most popular television shows around, the 17-year-old actor has been poolside with a regular old summer job.

“It’s kind of a ‘just for fun’ thing,” he told Flaunt of his part-time gig saving lives. “I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”

It’s also a clutch move considering the lifeguard shortage that closed public pools around the country this year.

His lifeguard gig isn’t the only thing helping him keep a foot in reality, even though he’s on a TV show that’s been viewed for literally one billion hours around the world. The teen is also enrolling in the University of Pennsylvania this fall to study business.

The video he posted of getting his acceptance letter — with his parents and twin sister — is incredibly wholesome and lovely. You’d never guess he’s been one of the most famous teens in America since he was 11.

He’ll be living in the dorms and engaging in the “normal” life of a freshman, all because he was inspired by co-start Millie Bobbie Brown, who will be starting at Perdue this fall.

“I was thinking of going for acting,” Schnapp told Flaunt about his Ivy League schooling plans. “Acting was just kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new. Millie [Bobby Brown] is doing the same thing with her schooling — she’s kind of learning about other things. I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me. ”

How might be leverage his business degree?

Well, he has already launched a sustainable snacking brand, To Be Honest (TBH), and has developed an interest in environmental concerns.

“I want to leverage my voice and use it to make a change on this Earth,” he said in the interview. “It’s always been a passion of mine — health, and the planet, and being environmentally conscious. It’s always been something I’ve cared about.”

But, until then, he’ll just be blowing the whistle if you’re rough housing too much in the deep end.