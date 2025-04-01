When we think of famous people, we often think of folks who make it big young and then remain in their field for years or decades. But sometimes we forget that before they were mega-famous, our favorite celebrities had entire lives and careers. Like when you find out that actor/Italian-American icon Steve Buscemit was a firefighter. Or that Julia Child was a spy for the OSS. Recently, TikTok creator Ashie (@ashieadams) found a unique “before they were famous” moment: “Suzanne Collins, author of The Hunger Games, also wrote almost every episode of the TV show Little Bear.” It turns out, her whole resume is truly Millennial gold.

It’s true! Before she wrote books, Collins was a TV writer. The first series she worked on was Hi Honey, I’m Home, which I’m guessing 99% of people won’t remember (it’s a deep cut even for an elder Millennial). But where she really shone was writing children’s shows and these are some you 100% remember.

In addition to Little Bear, Collins also worked on Clarissa Explains It All, The Mystery Files of Shelby Woo, Oswald, and served as the head writer on Clifford’s Puppy Days. Honestly, this alone would solidify her — if somewhat anonymously — as an icon of Millennial/Gen-Z childhood.

But apparently Collins is an over-achiever. After a successful career in television, she went on to write books for young adults, including The Underland Chronicles and The Hunger Games series. And then, apparently, she returned to TV to write 12 episodes Wow! Wow! Wubbzy! Let’s call it a palate cleanser after having written one of the most famous dystopian novels of the 21st century so far...

“This woman literally raised me!” gushes Ashie. “I watched Little Bear growing up, then read Gregor the Overlander, then became obsessed with Hunger Games. I just read a new Hunger Games book this week! I’m 28! She raised me. That’s my mother.”

Apparently we are not the only people just hearing about this. Commenters were surprised and delighted by this revelation.

“You’re telling me I’ve been a fan of Suzanne Collins’ work since I was a CHILD?” marveled one.

“When they ask me ‘What radicalized you’ I show ’em Little Bear,” declared another.

“Little Bear was one of my favorite shows as a child!” said a third. “This woman has been in my childhood for that long?”

So thanks for being there for us, Suzanne Collins! We appreciate knowing that if your books have ever traumatized us (RIP, Rue) you’ve also provided us with a cozy, soothing comfort watch in Clarissa or Little Bear...