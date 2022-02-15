Watching Sweet Magnolias is like biting into the kind of peach cobbler you might expect Dana Sue to serve at Sullivan’s — irresistible, comforting, and, sure, a little indulgent. It’s no surprise the show has become a runaway hit for Netflix, with fans clamoring to find any new updates about best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and everyone’s favorite aforementioned chef, Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott). And now that we’ve all blown through Season 2 of the charming series, fans all want (read: *need*) to know if Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is in the works. Is another trip to Serenity, South Carolina, in the cards… or will Netflix send these Southern besties packing? Because, c’mon, who doesn’t have 100 questions following that ending?

If you tore through Season 1 of the show when it first dropped back in May 2020, you likely couldn’t imagine not getting a second season considering the kind of cliffhanger that ended the first batch of episodes. Season 2 continued the trend, with some seriously jaw-dropping revelations delivered late in the 10-episode run. So, if you’re dying for all the juicy Southern gossip, pull up a chair for some Sweet Magnolias Season 3 updates and predictions.

What happened in the second season?

WARNING: Major show spoilers ahead for Sweet Magnolias Season 2!

Whew, where to even start?! The series did not hold back the drama for its sophomore season. To kick things off, fans finally got to discover who was in the infamous car accident that ended Season 1. And while everyone was ultimately OK (bless it!), the ramifications of the crash could be felt throughout all 10 episodes.

But what fans really came for was the romance, and there was plenty. Here’s a rundown:

Helen revealed she was pregnant with Ryan’s child, unbeknownst to him, but she sadly miscarried. There to comfort her? Chef Erik, who she finally saw in a different light and decided to give a chance to romantically. Of course, the season ended with Ryan returning for his aunt’s funeral and SURPRISE PROPOSING, so… stay tuned?

‘Twas not a season without a few bumps in the road for Maddie and Cal. He brings some of the toxic baggage from his previous relationship into their romance, including some anger issues Maddie is shocked to see.

Dana Sue and hot farmer Jeremy fizzled faster than a Pepsi-Cola sitting out in the summer sun, as one of our Serenity gals might say. On the plus side (depending on which guy you were rooting for), she and Ronnie rekindled their love and he moved back in.

Although not a new romance, a shocking old romance surfaced: Peggy and Bill. And, even more shocking, it turns out they’re Isaac’s previously unknown biological parents.

Naturally, young love played out this season, too. While the show hinted at a potential romance between Ty and Annie in Season 1, that never took flight in Season 2. Ty continued to date CeCe until she broke up with him, while Annie began dating Ty’s teammate, Jackson. Ty’s little bro Kyle and Jackson’s little sis Nellie also took a step forward in their budding romance, even sharing their first kiss.

In other relationship news, Trotter and Ashley have decided to adopt an older child. Oh, and Noreen came back to Serenity as a single mom and moved in with Isaac (platonically). Maybe she and Farmer Jeremy will meet and spark something? If not, Pastor June and Farmer Jeremy would look awfully cute together… just putting that out there.

When is the Sweet Magnolias Season 3 release date?

Netflix hasn’t even renewed the series for another season yet — although, let’s be real, it’s gonna happen. Not only did the show rocket to Netflix’s No. 1 spot on the streamer’s Top 10 list the day the new episodes dropped, but Season 2 also certainly suggests the writers have many more stories to tell. Besides, there’s no shortage of inspo to pull from since there are 11 books in the Sweet Magnolias series by author Sherryl Woods.

It’s difficult to pick up on any release date pattern for the series yet because Season 2 suffered delays due to the pandemic. However, if production starts now, an early 2023 release date seems reasonable.

Which cast members will be returning?

It feels safe to assume Swisher, Elliott, and Headley will return in their starring roles as Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, respectively. The same goes for their kids and significant others: Carson Rowland (Ty Townsend), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Bianca Berry Tarantino (Katie Townsend), and Justin Bruening (Cal Maddox); Anneliese Judge (Annie Sullivan) and Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan); and Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley) and Michael Shenefelt (Ryan Wingate).

Other series regulars likely to reprise their roles include Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen), Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Chris Medlin (Isaac Downey), Allison Gabriel (Mary Vaughn Lewis), Sam Ashby (Jackson Lewis), Simone Lockhart (Nellie Lewis), Hunter Burke (Trotter), Harlan Drum (CeCe Matney), Brittany L. Smith (Peggy Martin), Al-Jaleel Knox (Gabe Weatherspoon), and Tracey Bonner (Pastor June).

And we can all hope Chase Anderson brings back some wholesome Farmer Jeremy fun!

Are there any Season 3 spoilers yet?

Very little, as you might have guessed. However, the cast members have said a few things that hint at what’s to come — and it sounds… turbulent.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Garcia Swisher admitted Maddie and Cal likely have a long and rocky road ahead of them, saying, “I don’t know how easy it’s going to be to put the pieces back together after this one.”

And Hadley, well, she’s bracing herself in character and in real life. “I remember reading the script, turning the page, and wondering, ‘What comes after? Oh, it’s me this time. Oh no!'” she told TVLine of first reading about Ryan’s surprise proposal. “I remember how much people yelled at me, even during the pandemic from a social distance, after the car accident. ‘You can’t leave us like that!’ And now it’s about me! These people are going to jump me in the streets.”

How can I watch and stream Sweet Magnolias?

Sweet Magnolias is exclusively on Netflix, so if you're looking to stream Seasons 1 and 2, you can sign up for a $9.99 basic plan for first-time users. The standard plan is $15.49, while the premium plan is $19.99. Whatever option you choose, you'll be all set for Season 3.

Keep watching this space for any and all new Serenity updates.