The Countdown Is On! ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2 Finally Has A Release Date

ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX © 2020

We love a cozy little romance show on Netflix just as much as the next guy. That’s why when Sweet Magnolias, the show based on the novels by Sherryl Woods, dropped on the streaming service amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we were happy to be whisked away to someone else’s world. But then Season 1 had to go and leave us with a gnarly cliffhanger when there was no Season 2 in sight. Like, come on! It’s been a year-and-a-half since we first met the charming trio of Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott), and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) — and the even-more-charming-still Southern town of Serenity.

Fortunately, a Season 2 was eventually announced and is now finally very close to airing. Here’s everything we know about the sophomore season, including a Sweet Magnolias Season 2 release date, which cast members will be coming back, and what we know so far about the plot.

How does Season 1 of Sweet Magnolias end?

Spoilers ahead, so if you’ve been drawing Season 1 out for this long, beware.

Best friends Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen fulfill their lifelong dream of opening a spa in their sleepy town. Amid their work toward opening the spa, viewers see the ups and downs of their lives outside of their careers — namely, their love lives. All three women are mostly single. Maddie has just divorced her husband, who may or may not be trying to win her back (after his new romance goes south). Dana Sue’s got an estranged husband but some spicy romance on the horizon. And Helen has kinda, sorta, maybe dumped her boyfriend for the last time? Remains to be seen, but Helen deserves better, is all we’re saying.

The end of the season gave us a major cliffhanger when Maddie’s oldest son Ty (Carson Rowland) seemingly gets into a major car accident with someone in the passenger seat. Making the cliffhanger even more shocking? It turns out Maddie’s youngest son Kyle (Logan Allen) is behind the wheel — and we have no idea who else is in the car, but it could include Dana Sue’s daughter Annie (Anneliese Judge).

When does Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias premiere?

Filming for the 10-episode season started in April 2020 and wrapped up in mid-July. And now, after a long wait, we finally know when it’s coming back. So, drumroll, please…

Sweet Magnolias will make its triumphant return on Friday, Feb. 4.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, showrunner Sheryl Anderson revealed the Sweet Magnolias Season 2 release date. In an exclusive interview with Glamour, she gushed, “I’m thrilled and excited to be back with a cast and a crew that I love so much. It’s such a valentine to everybody who worked so hard to make Serenity such a beautiful place. JoAnna, Brooke, Heather, and I were jumping up and down while texting each other when we first got the news of our return.”

In early December, Swisher told Parade she hopes that fans will continue to build on the rapport the show created with the viewing community during Season 1. “I hope that everyone feels even more connected to the show in Season 2,” she said. “We are very much looking forward to continuing to do that. So, I hope that we will have many more opportunities to talk about Sweet Magnolias.”

Who is in the Season 2 cast of Sweet Magnolias?

We’re assuming the cast will largely be the same for Season 2 of the show. A few of the minor characters from Season 1 were upped to series regulars for the second season, according to Deadline, including Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen, Dion Johnstone as chef Erik, and Brandon Quinn as Dana Sue’s estranged husband Ronnie. Fortunately for fans of the cast, we haven’t heard of any major exits from Season 1.

Anderson has also hinted at some intriguing new additions, saying, “Yes, but nobody that I can share about this early in the process. We certainly have some great thoughts about new citizens of Serenity. There will be new alliances between existing citizens of Serenity.”

Are there any spoilers for Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias?

The cast and crew of the show have given a few hints about Season 2, but not much. Anderson told Parade recently, “First of all, we know there are a lot of questions, and as viewers and fans, I can say that all of your questions will be answered. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be new questions. I would take a bullet for anyone in Serenity, but I prefer it be a theoretical one.”

The three main characters theorized where their storylines would head in the new season, but they’ve been mostly tight-lipped since filming wrapped. They all did speculate what their love lives would look like, but no one gave any real answers. Elliott is interested to see if Dana Sue and the hunky co-op farmer will heat things up. Although, with estranged husband Ronnie back in the picture, we can safely assume drama is on the horizon. And, of course, we’re all dying to find out if the relationship between Maddie and Cal Maddox (Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Bruening) has what it takes to last.

Anderson did tell Glamour, though, that the cliffhanger from Season 1 will immediately be resolved in the first episode of Season 2, so at least we won’t have to wait too long to find out who was in that car!