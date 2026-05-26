As an entertainment editor, I watch a lot of TV. I’m up to my ears in TV news. And over the last few months, one show just kept coming up as a series I needed to keep on my radar: The Boroughs on Netflix. Could all the buzz have been because it’s the first major TV follow-up attached to the Duffer Brothers since Stranger Things ended? Naturally. But now that I’ve binge-watched Season 1, I get the hype. I’m officially hooked, and like the rest of you who flew through the first installment, I have to know: Are we getting a Season 2?

Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, Netflix’s new mystery-horror series follows a group of older residents living in a quirky New Mexico retirement community. As it turns out, the community is hiding some pretty unsettling secrets.

Season 1 ends with enough lingering questions (hello, can we talk about that glitch?!) to warrant more, and it sounds like that’s precisely what the creators want to give the show’s budding fandom.

Has The Boroughs been renewed for Season 2?

Not yet.

As of now, there’s no official green light for The Boroughs for Season 2. However, the signs are promising. The creators have already revealed they’re planning for a much larger story, telling several outlets that they envision a multi-season arc.

“We have a very specific three-season plan, and we think we know the last shot of the last scene of the last episode,” Addiss told IGN.

You can’t really ask for a much better clue that the creative team is putting in the work behind the scenes to give the series life beyond its first season. The creators also explained to IGN that Season 1 was intentionally designed to feel emotionally satisfying while still leaving bigger mysteries to unravel in the (hopeful) event that Netflix says yes to additional seasons.

What would The Boroughs Season 2 be about?

Warning: spoilers ahead!

I mean, take your pick, right? The finale left us with some major questions, like what exactly is Mother… and is she really gone? Why TF did Sam glitch in the final scene? Are we looking at some sort of time-travel scenario coming into play here? It definitely seems as though Mother doesn’t experience time linearly.

Since the creators have confirmed they already know the answers, it’s now a waiting game — for Netflix to grant the renewal, and for the creators to deliver those answers to fans in the form of Seasons 2 and presumably 3.

Addiss told Entertainment Weekly that the mystery surrounding Mother is “the arc of multiple seasons,” hinting, “We know what Mother is exactly… and we hope the audience gets to find out.”

Oh, and Sam glitching? Yep, that was a very deliberate tease as well, pointing toward “the next chapter of the adventure.” In fact, according to the showrunners, all of the recurring imagery involving television static, radio waves, transmissions, and (you guessed it) glitching is deeply important to the series’ mythology.

If the scene with Sam glitching felt familiar, that was by design too. Matthews confirmed to EW that it was “an affectionate nod to the end of the first season of Stranger Things,” where Will glitches in the bathroom mirror.

We can assume we’ll see more Easter eggs as the series progresses: to Stranger Things, and to inspiration like Cocoon and Salem’s Lot. And we’ll almost certainly see more exploration of bigger themes like grief and time.

“Grief is so unmooring, so discombobulating that you as an individual can be sort of a time traveler who can be stuck in two or more places at once — emotionally, physically,” says Matthews.

And so, staring down fresh loss along with the loss they’ve already faced, we’ll likely follow along as our older gang of Goonie-esque characters dives further into that duality.

When could The Boroughs Season 2 come out?

That hinges on whether and when Netflix renews the series. If it happens soon, a realistic estimate would likely be late 2027 or sometime in early 2028.

Having said that, this is a genre-heavy show with extensive visual effects and one with a true ensemble cast (Geena Davis! Alfred Molina! Alfre Woodard!)… both of which take longer to produce. That could push us later into 2028. Right now though, given the buoyancy of so many positive reviews and the added backing of the Duffer Brothers, it feels like Netflix could give Season 2 a go-ahead in the very near future.

But one thing is very clear: The creators are absolutely hoping to continue the story. And after that finale, fans are sure as hell hoping they get to.