There are few modern heartbreaks quite like falling in love with a show... only to find out it’s been canceled before you feel like you got any real closure. Even so, it’s worth it to find a show that you really connect with — whether you relate to it, it makes you laugh, or you just literally can’t stop “one more episode”-ing yourself way too late into the night. And since we’re in the thick of networks and streamers making their decisions for the 2026-27 season, well, there are plenty of opportunities to both have your heart broken or fall head over heels in the coming months.

To save you the emotional whiplash, we’re keeping a running list of everything that’s been renewed, canceled, is new, or is still on the bubble this year. Here’s hoping your favorite comfort show doesn’t get the axe!

(Bookmark this, because we’ll keep updating as decisions roll in.)

RENEWED SHOWS: NETWORK TV

ABC ABC Renewed 9-1-1 — Season 10

9-1-1 Nashville — Season 2

Abbott Elementary — Season 6

America’s Funniest Home Videos — Season 37

American Idol — Season 9 (24 overall)

The Bachelor — Season 30

Celebrity Family Feud — Season 11

Grey’s Anatomy — Season 23

High Potential — Season 3

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Season 25

The Rookie — Season 9

Shark Tank — Season 18

Will Trent — Season 5 Still Waiting The $100,000 Pyramid — Season 9

Bachelor in Paradise — Season 11

The Bachelorette — Season 23

Claim to Fame — Season 4

Dancing With the Stars — Season 35

RJ Decker — Season 2

Scrubs — Season 2

Shifting Gears — Season 3 New Do You Want Kids?

The Rookie: North

Bravo Bravo Renewed Below Deck — Season 13

Below Deck Down Under — Season 4

Below Deck Mediterranean — Season 11

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Season 15

The Real Housewives of New York City — Season 16

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Season 20

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Season 11

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Season 7

Vanderpump Rules — Season 13

Watch What Happens Live — Seasons 23 & 24 Still Waiting Married to Medicine — Season 13

Summer House — Season 11

Top Chef — Season 24

The Valley — Season 4

Winter House — Season 4

CBS CBS Renewed The Amazing Race — Season 39

Beyond the Gates — Seasons 3-4

Big Brother — Season 28

Boston Blue — Season 2

CIA — Season 2

The Drew Barrymore Show — Seasons 7-8

Elsbeth — Season 4

Entertainment Tonight — Season 46

FBI — Season 8

Fire Country — Season 5

Flip Side — Season 3

George & Mandy’s First Marriage — Season 3

Ghosts — Season 6

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist — Season 2

Hot Bench — Season 13

Inside Edition — Season 39

Jeopardy! — Seasons 43-44

Marshals — Season 2

Matlock — Season 3

NCIS — Season 24

NCIS: Origins — Season 3

NCIS: Sydney — Season 4

The Perfect Line — Season 2

Sheriff Country — Season 2

Survivor — Season 51

Tracker — Season 4

Wheel of Fortune — Seasons 44-45

The Young & the Restless — Seasons 52-55 Still Waiting 48 Hours — Season 40

60 Minutes — Season 59

America’s Culinary Cup — Season 2

Hollywood Squares — Season 3

Let’s Make a Deal — Season 18

The Price Is Right — Season 55

The Price Is Right at Night — Season 8

Raid the Cage — Season 2

The Road — Season 2 New Adam’s Law

American Mayhem

Cupertino

Einstein

Eternally Yours

Comedy Central Comedy Central Renewed South Park — Seasons 29 & 30

The CW The CW Renewed All American — Season 8 (final)

Totally Funny Animals — Season 2

Wild Cards — Season 4 Still Waiting Crime Nation — Season 3

Good Cop/Bad Cop — Season 2

Masters of Illusion — Season 15

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — Season 12

Scrabble — Season 3

Sullivan’s Crossing — Season 5

Trivial Pursuit — Season 3

FOX FOX Renewed American Dad — Seasons 23-25

Animal Control — Season 5

Beat Shazam — Season 8

Best Medicine — Season 2

Bob’s Burgers — Seasons 17-19

Crime Scene Kitchen — Season 4

Doc — Season 3

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! — Season 5

Family Guy — Seasons 25-27

The Floor — Seasons 6-7

Grimsburg — Season 3

Hell’s Kitchen — Seasons 23-24

The Jennifer Hudson Show — Season 5

Lego Masters — Season 6

Kitchen Nightmares — Season 10

Krapopolis — Seasons 4-5

MasterChef — Season 16

MasterChef Junior — Season 10

Memory of a Killer — Season 2

Murder in a Small Town — Season 3

Next Level Chef — Season 6

The Simpsons — Seasons 38-40

Universal Basic Guys — Season 3 Still Waiting 99 to Beat — Season 2

Accused — Season 3

America’s Most Wanted — Season 29

Celebrity Weakest Link — Season 2

Extracted — Season 3

Fear Factor: House of Fear — Season 2

Going Dutch — Season 2

The Masked Singer — Season 15

So You Think You Can Dance — Season 19

The Wall — Season 7 New Baywatch

The Interrogator

Stewie

FX FX Renewed Adults — Season 2

Alien: Earth — Season 2

American Horror Story — Season 13

The Bear — Season 5 (final)

The Lowdown — Season 2

Shogun — Season 2

Welcome to Wrexham — Seasons 6-8 Still Waiting American Crime Story — Season 4

NBC NBC Renewed America’s Got Talent — Season 22

Chicago Fire — Season 15

Chicago Med — Season 12

Chicago P.D. — Season 14

Destination X — Season 2

Happy’s Place — Season 3

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Season 14

St. Denis Medical — Season 3

That’s My Jam — Season 3

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Season 14

The Voice — Season 30 Still Waiting Brilliant Minds — Season 3

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins — Season 2

The Hunting Party — Season 3

Law & Order — Season 26

Law & Order: SVU — Season 28

Stumble — Season 2 New Newlyweds

Protection

Puzzled

The Rockford Files

What the Dead Know

PBS PBS Renewed All Creatures Great and Small — Seasons 7 & 8

Antiques Roadshow — Season 31

The Forsytes — Seasons 2 & 3

Grantchester — Season 11 (final)

Marble Hall Murders — Season 3 (final)

Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet — Season 7 (final)

Miss Austen — Season 2

Patience — Seasons 2 & 3

Unforgotten — Season 7 Still Waiting Finding Your Roots — Season 13

RENEWED SHOWS: STREAMING & PREMIUM CHANNELS

AMC+ AMC Renewed The Assassin — Season 2

The Audacity — Season 2

Dark Winds — Season 5

Interview With the Vampire — Season 3

Kin — Season 3

Mayfair Witches — Season 3

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — Season 4 (final)

The Walking Dead: Dead City — Season 3

Apple TV+ Apple TV Renewed Bad Monkey — Season 2

The Buccaneers — Season 3

Criminal Record — Season 2

Dark Matter — Season 2

Down Cemetery Road — Season 2

For All Mankind — Season 6 (final)

Foundation — Season 4

Invasion — Season 4

The Morning Show — Season 5

Murderbot — Season 2

Platonic — Season 3

Pluribus — Season 2

Presumed Innocent — Season 2

Severance — Season 3

Shrinking — Season 4

Silo — Season 4 (final)

Slow Horses — Season 7

Stick — Season 2

The Studio — Season 2

Sugar — Season 2

Ted Lasso — Season 4

Tehran — Season 4

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy — Season 3

Trying — Season 5

Women in Blue (Las Azules) — Season 2

Your Friends & Neighbors — Season 3 Still Waiting Bad Sisters — Season 3

Chief of War — Season 2

Drops of God — Season 3

Hijack — Season 3

The Hunt — Season 2

Imperfect Women — Season 2

Loot — Season 4

Margo’s Got Money Troubles — Season 2

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — Season 3

Pachinko — Season 3

Surface — Season 3

The Last Thing He Told Me — Season 3 New Cape Fear

Neuromancer

BET+ BET Renewed Churchy — Season 2

Diarra From Detroit — Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Sistas — Season 10

Disney+ Disney+ Renewed Ahsoka — Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again — Season 3

The Mandalorian & Grogu — theatrical film

Percy Jackson and the Olympians — Season 3

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord — Season 2

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — Season 3 (final)

Wonder Man — Season 2 Still Waiting Electric Bloom — Season 2

HBO Max HBO Max Renewed A Night of the Seven Kingdoms — Season 2

The Chair Company — Season 2

City of God: The Fight Rages On — Season 2

Creature Commandos — Season 2

Euphoria — Season 3

The Gilded Age — Season 4

Hacks — Season 5 (final)

House of the Dragon — Seasons 4

I Love LA — Season 2

Industry — Season 5 (final)

It’s Florida, Man — Season 3

The Last of Us — Season 3

Last Week With John Oliver — Season 13

Like Water for Chocolate — Season 2 (final)

The Pitt — Season 3

Real Time With Bill Maher — Seasons 25 & 26

Rooster — Season 2

Task — Season 2

The White Lotus — Season 4 Still Waiting 100 Foot Wave — Season 4

DTF St. Louis — Season 2

Hulu Hulu Renewed All’s Fair — Season 2

Chad Powers — Season 2

Deli Boys — Season 2

Futurama — Season 14

The Kardashians — Season 8

King of the Hill — Seasons 16 & 17

Only Murders in the Building — Season 6

Paradise — Season 3 (final)

Reasonable Doubt — Season 4

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — Season 5

Shoresy — Season 6

The Testaments — Season 2

The Worst Trip Around the World — Season 2 Still Waiting The Artful Dodger — Season 3

Nine Perfect Strangers — Season 3

Rivals — Season 3

A Thousand Blows — Season 3

Vanderpump Villa — Season 3

MGM+ MGM+ Renewed From — Seasons 4-5 (final)

The Institute — Season 2

Robin Hood — Season 2

Rogue Heroes — Season 3

Netflix Netflix Renewed 3 Body Problem — Seasons 2-3

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder — Season 2

A Man on the Inside — Season 3

Age of Attraction — Season 2

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — Season 3

Avatar: The Last Airbender — Season 3 (final)

Bad Thoughts — Season 2

Beauty in Black — Season 3 (final)

Black Doves — Season 2

Blue Eye Samurai — Season 2

Bridgerton — Seasons 5-6

The Chestnut Man — Season 2

Cocomelon Lane — Season 7

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Season 2

Dept Q — Season 2

The Diplomat — Season 4

Dubai Bling — Season 4

Emily in Paris — Season 6

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — Season 2

Forever — Season 2

The Four Seasons — Season 2

Free Bert — Season 2

Full Swing — Season 2

Gabby’s Dollhouse — Season 14

Geek Girl — Season 2

The Gentlemen — Season 2

Ginny & Georgia — Season 4

Glow Up — Season 6

Haunted Hotel — Season 2

Heartbreak High — Season 3 (final)

High Tides — Season 3 (final)

The Hunting Wives — Season 2

Leanne — Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer — Season 5

Little House on the Prairie — Season 2

Long Story Short — Season 2

Love Is Blind: Germany — Season 3

Love Is Blind: UK — Season 4

Love on the Spectrum — Season 5

Million Dollar Secret — Season 2

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story — Season 4

My Life With the Walter Boys — Season 3

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman — Season 7

The Night Agent — Season 4

Nobody Wants This — Season 3

North of North — Season 2

One Piece — Season 3

Outer Banks — Season 5 (final)

Outlast — Season 3

Perfect Match — Season 4

Pop Culture Jeopardy — Season 2

Queer Eye — Season 10 (final)

Ransom Canyon — Season 2

Running Point — Season 2

Single’s Inferno — Season 6

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch — Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge — Season 3

Supacell — Season 2

Survival of the Thickest — Season 3 (final)

Sweet Magnolias — Season 5

Tires — Season 3

Untamed — Season 2

The Upshaws — Season 7 (final)

Virgin River — Season 8

Wednesday — Season 3

The Witcher — Season 5 (final) Still Waiting The Bad Guys: Breaking In — Season 3

Big Mistakes — Season 2

The Boroughs — Season 2

Just a Dash — Season 4

Love Is Blind — Season 11

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen — Season 2

Teletubbies — Season 2

Temptation Island — Season 3

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment — Season 3

XO, Kitty — Season 4 New Alley Cats

The Body

Calabasas Confidential

East of Eden

The Golden Ticket

Hollywood Arts

I Will Find You

Let’s Marry Harry

Man on Fire

Mating Season

Nemesis

Pride & Prejudice

Unaccustomed Earth

Paramount+ Paramount+ Renewed 1923 — Season 2 (final)

The Agency — Season 2

Canada Shore — Season 2

The Chi — Season 8 (final)

Colin From Accounts — Season 3

Criminal Minds Evolution — Season 5 (Season 20 overall)

Dexter: Resurrection — Season 2

Landman — Season 3

Lioness — Season 3

The Madison — Season 2

Mayor of Kingstown — Season 5 (final)

MobLand — Season 2

The Ms. Pat Show — Season 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars — Season 11

School Spirits — Season 4

SkyMed — Season 4

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — Season 5 (final)

Tulsa King — Season 4

Yellowjackets — Season 4 (final) Still Waiting Coldwater — Season 2 New Dutton Ranch

Frisco King

Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey

Peacock Peacock Renewed Baking It — Season 2

The ‘Burbs — Season 2

The Day of the Jackal — Season 2

Days of Our Lives — Seasons 62-63

Love Island USA — Season 8

The Paper — Season 2

The Traitors — Seasons 4-5

Twisted Metal — Season 3 Still Waiting The Miniature Wife — Season 2

Ponies — Season 2

Ted — Season 3 New Crystal Lake

The Five-Star Weekend

The Good Daughter

M.I.A.

Superfakes

Prime Video Prime Video Renewed Ballard — Season 2

Beast Games — Seasons 2-3

The Boys — Season 5 (final)

Citadel — Season 2

Cross — Season 3

The Devil’s Hour — Season 3

Elle — Season 2

Fallout — Season 3

Good Omens — Season 3 (final)

House of David — Season 3

Invincible — Seasons 4-5

Judy Justice — Season 5

The Legend of Vox Machina — Season 5 (final)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Season 3

Mr. & Mrs. Smith — Season 2

The Night Manager — Season 3

Reacher — Season 4

The Summer I Turned Pretty — finale movie

The Terminal List — Season 2

We Were Liars — Season 2

Young Sherlock — Season 2 Still Waiting Deadloch — Season 3

Jury Duty — Season 3 New Every Year After

God of War

SHOWS THAT GOT CANCELLED

NETWORK CASUALTIES FOX 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Access Daily (NBC)

Access Hollywood (NBC)

After Midnight (CBS)

Catfish (MTV)

The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Deal or No Deal Island (NBC)

DMV (CBS)

English Teacher (FX)

The Equalizer (CBS)

FBI: International (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

The Great North (FOX)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society (NBC)

Karamo (NBC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Night Court (NBC)

The Old Man (FX)

Poppa’s House (CBS)

Rehab Addict (HGTV)

Resident Alien (USA)

Ridiculousness (MTV)

So Help Me Todd (CBS)

The Steve Wilkos Show (NBC)

Suits LA (NBC)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Talamasca: The Secret Order (A&E)

Watson (CBS)

Yes, Chef! (NBC)

STREAMING CUTS Peacock The Abandons (Netflix)

After Midnight (CBS)

And Just Like That... (HBO Max)

Andor (Disney+)

Based on a True Story (Peacock)

BMF (Starz)

Bookie (HBO Max)

Boots (Netflix)

Butterfly (Prime Video)

The Chi (Showtime)

Clean Slate (Prime Video)

Countdown (Prime Video)

Cruel Intentions (Prime Video)

Dexter: Original Sin (Paramount+)

Duster (HBO Max)

Finding Her Edge (Netflix)

The Franchise (HBO Max)

Frasier (Paramount+)

Fubar (Netflix)

Goosebumps (Disney+)

Halo (Paramount+)

Hotel Costiera (Prime Video)

How to Die Alone (Hulu)

Hysteria! (Peacock)

Kaos (Netflix)

Laid (Peacock)

The Last Frontier (Apple TV+)

Life & Beth (Hulu)

Motorheads (Prime Video)

My Lady Jane (Prime Video)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Paramount+)

Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC+)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Pulse (Netflix)

The Recruit (Netflix)

The Residence (Netflix)

The Runarounds (Prime Video)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Teacup (Peacock)

Terminator: Zero (Netflix)

The Vincent Staples Show (Netflix)

The Waterfront (Netflix)

Are your favorites safe? Check back here for updates as they unfold.