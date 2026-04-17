Here’s Your Running List Of Every Show That’s Been Renewed & Canceled In 2026
We’ve lost some good ones...
There are few modern heartbreaks quite like falling in love with a show... only to find out it’s been canceled before you feel like you got any real closure. Even so, it’s worth it to find a show that you really connect with — whether you relate to it, it makes you laugh, or you just literally can’t stop “one more episode”-ing yourself way too late into the night. And since we’re in the thick of networks and streamers making their decisions for the 2026-27 season, well, there are plenty of opportunities to both have your heart broken or fall head over heels in the coming months.
To save you the emotional whiplash, we’re keeping a running list of everything that’s been renewed, canceled, is new, or is still on the bubble this year. Here’s hoping your favorite comfort show doesn’t get the axe!
(Bookmark this, because we’ll keep updating as decisions roll in.)
RENEWED SHOWS: NETWORK TV
ABC
Renewed
- 9-1-1 — Season 10
- 9-1-1 Nashville — Season 2
- Abbott Elementary — Season 6
- America’s Funniest Home Videos — Season 37
- American Idol — Season 9 (24 overall)
- The Bachelor — Season 30
- Celebrity Family Feud — Season 11
- Grey’s Anatomy — Season 23
- High Potential — Season 3
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Season 25
- The Rookie — Season 9
- Shark Tank — Season 18
- Will Trent — Season 5
Still Waiting
- The $100,000 Pyramid — Season 9
- Bachelor in Paradise — Season 11
- The Bachelorette — Season 23
- Claim to Fame — Season 4
- Dancing With the Stars — Season 35
- RJ Decker — Season 2
- Scrubs — Season 2
- Shifting Gears — Season 3
New
- Do You Want Kids?
- The Rookie: North
Bravo
Renewed
- Below Deck — Season 13
- Below Deck Down Under — Season 4
- Below Deck Mediterranean — Season 11
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Season 15
- The Real Housewives of New York City — Season 16
- The Real Housewives of Orange County — Season 20
- The Real Housewives of Potomac — Season 11
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Season 7
- Vanderpump Rules — Season 13
- Watch What Happens Live — Seasons 23 & 24
Still Waiting
- Married to Medicine — Season 13
- Summer House — Season 11
- Top Chef — Season 24
- The Valley — Season 4
- Winter House — Season 4
CBS
Renewed
- The Amazing Race — Season 39
- Beyond the Gates — Seasons 3-4
- Big Brother — Season 28
- Boston Blue — Season 2
- CIA — Season 2
- The Drew Barrymore Show — Seasons 7-8
- Elsbeth — Season 4
- Entertainment Tonight — Season 46
- FBI — Season 8
- Fire Country — Season 5
- Flip Side — Season 3
- George & Mandy’s First Marriage — Season 3
- Ghosts — Season 6
- Harlan Coben’s Final Twist — Season 2
- Hot Bench — Season 13
- Inside Edition — Season 39
- Jeopardy! — Seasons 43-44
- Marshals — Season 2
- Matlock — Season 3
- NCIS — Season 24
- NCIS: Origins — Season 3
- NCIS: Sydney — Season 4
- The Perfect Line — Season 2
- Sheriff Country — Season 2
- Survivor — Season 51
- Tracker — Season 4
- Wheel of Fortune — Seasons 44-45
- The Young & the Restless — Seasons 52-55
Still Waiting
- 48 Hours — Season 40
- 60 Minutes — Season 59
- America’s Culinary Cup — Season 2
- Hollywood Squares — Season 3
- Let’s Make a Deal — Season 18
- The Price Is Right — Season 55
- The Price Is Right at Night — Season 8
- Raid the Cage — Season 2
- The Road — Season 2
New
- Adam’s Law
- American Mayhem
- Cupertino
- Einstein
- Eternally Yours
Comedy Central
Renewed
- South Park — Seasons 29 & 30
The CW
Renewed
- All American — Season 8 (final)
- Totally Funny Animals — Season 2
- Wild Cards — Season 4
Still Waiting
- Crime Nation — Season 3
- Good Cop/Bad Cop — Season 2
- Masters of Illusion — Season 15
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us — Season 12
- Scrabble — Season 3
- Sullivan’s Crossing — Season 5
- Trivial Pursuit — Season 3
FOX
Renewed
- American Dad — Seasons 23-25
- Animal Control — Season 5
- Beat Shazam — Season 8
- Best Medicine — Season 2
- Bob’s Burgers — Seasons 17-19
- Crime Scene Kitchen — Season 4
- Doc — Season 3
- Don’t Forget the Lyrics! — Season 5
- Family Guy — Seasons 25-27
- The Floor — Seasons 6-7
- Grimsburg — Season 3
- Hell’s Kitchen — Seasons 23-24
- The Jennifer Hudson Show — Season 5
- Lego Masters — Season 6
- Kitchen Nightmares — Season 10
- Krapopolis — Seasons 4-5
- MasterChef — Season 16
- MasterChef Junior — Season 10
- Memory of a Killer — Season 2
- Murder in a Small Town — Season 3
- Next Level Chef — Season 6
- The Simpsons — Seasons 38-40
- Universal Basic Guys — Season 3
Still Waiting
- 99 to Beat — Season 2
- Accused — Season 3
- America’s Most Wanted — Season 29
- Celebrity Weakest Link — Season 2
- Extracted — Season 3
- Fear Factor: House of Fear — Season 2
- Going Dutch — Season 2
- The Masked Singer — Season 15
- So You Think You Can Dance — Season 19
- The Wall — Season 7
New
- Baywatch
- The Interrogator
- Stewie
FX
Renewed
- Adults — Season 2
- Alien: Earth — Season 2
- American Horror Story — Season 13
- The Bear — Season 5 (final)
- The Lowdown — Season 2
- Shogun — Season 2
- Welcome to Wrexham — Seasons 6-8
Still Waiting
- American Crime Story — Season 4
Hallmark
Renewed
- Mistletoe Murders — Season 3
- The Way Home — Season 4 (final)
- When Calls the Heart — Season 14
Still Waiting
- Celebrations With Lacey Chabert — Season 3
- Hope Valley — Season 2
- The Chicken Sisters — Season 3
- Finding Mr. Christmas — Season 3
- Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas — Season 2
NBC
Renewed
- America’s Got Talent — Season 22
- Chicago Fire — Season 15
- Chicago Med — Season 12
- Chicago P.D. — Season 14
- Destination X — Season 2
- Happy’s Place — Season 3
- Late Night With Seth Meyers — Season 14
- St. Denis Medical — Season 3
- That’s My Jam — Season 3
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Season 14
- The Voice — Season 30
Still Waiting
- Brilliant Minds — Season 3
- The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins — Season 2
- The Hunting Party — Season 3
- Law & Order — Season 26
- Law & Order: SVU — Season 28
- Stumble — Season 2
New
- Newlyweds
- Protection
- Puzzled
- The Rockford Files
- What the Dead Know
PBS
Renewed
- All Creatures Great and Small — Seasons 7 & 8
- Antiques Roadshow — Season 31
- The Forsytes — Seasons 2 & 3
- Grantchester — Season 11 (final)
- Marble Hall Murders — Season 3 (final)
- Masterpiece: Miss Scarlet — Season 7 (final)
- Miss Austen — Season 2
- Patience — Seasons 2 & 3
- Unforgotten — Season 7
Still Waiting
- Finding Your Roots — Season 13
RENEWED SHOWS: STREAMING & PREMIUM CHANNELS
AMC+
Renewed
- The Assassin — Season 2
- The Audacity — Season 2
- Dark Winds — Season 5
- Interview With the Vampire — Season 3
- Kin — Season 3
- Mayfair Witches — Season 3
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — Season 4 (final)
- The Walking Dead: Dead City — Season 3
Apple TV+
Renewed
- Bad Monkey — Season 2
- The Buccaneers — Season 3
- Criminal Record — Season 2
- Dark Matter — Season 2
- Down Cemetery Road — Season 2
- For All Mankind — Season 6 (final)
- Foundation — Season 4
- Invasion — Season 4
- The Morning Show — Season 5
- Murderbot — Season 2
- Platonic — Season 3
- Pluribus — Season 2
- Presumed Innocent — Season 2
- Severance — Season 3
- Shrinking — Season 4
- Silo — Season 4 (final)
- Slow Horses — Season 7
- Stick — Season 2
- The Studio — Season 2
- Sugar — Season 2
- Ted Lasso — Season 4
- Tehran — Season 4
- The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy — Season 3
- Trying — Season 5
- Women in Blue (Las Azules) — Season 2
- Your Friends & Neighbors — Season 3
Still Waiting
- Bad Sisters — Season 3
- Chief of War — Season 2
- Drops of God — Season 3
- Hijack — Season 3
- The Hunt — Season 2
- Imperfect Women — Season 2
- Loot — Season 4
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles — Season 2
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — Season 3
- Pachinko — Season 3
- Surface — Season 3
- The Last Thing He Told Me — Season 3
New
- Cape Fear
- Neuromancer
BET+
Renewed
- Churchy — Season 2
- Diarra From Detroit — Season 2
- Tyler Perry’s Sistas — Season 10
Disney+
Renewed
- Ahsoka — Season 2
- Daredevil: Born Again — Season 3
- The Mandalorian & Grogu — theatrical film
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians — Season 3
- Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord — Season 2
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — Season 3 (final)
- Wonder Man — Season 2
Still Waiting
- Electric Bloom — Season 2
HBO Max
Renewed
- A Night of the Seven Kingdoms — Season 2
- The Chair Company — Season 2
- City of God: The Fight Rages On — Season 2
- Creature Commandos — Season 2
- Euphoria — Season 3
- The Gilded Age — Season 4
- Hacks — Season 5 (final)
- House of the Dragon — Seasons 4
- I Love LA — Season 2
- Industry — Season 5 (final)
- It’s Florida, Man — Season 3
- The Last of Us — Season 3
- Last Week With John Oliver — Season 13
- Like Water for Chocolate — Season 2 (final)
- The Pitt — Season 3
- Real Time With Bill Maher — Seasons 25 & 26
- Rooster — Season 2
- Task — Season 2
- The White Lotus — Season 4
Still Waiting
- 100 Foot Wave — Season 4
- DTF St. Louis — Season 2
Hulu
Renewed
- All’s Fair — Season 2
- Chad Powers — Season 2
- Deli Boys — Season 2
- Futurama — Season 14
- The Kardashians — Season 8
- King of the Hill — Seasons 16 & 17
- Only Murders in the Building — Season 6
- Paradise — Season 3 (final)
- Reasonable Doubt — Season 4
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — Season 5
- Shoresy — Season 6
- The Testaments — Season 2
- The Worst Trip Around the World — Season 2
Still Waiting
- The Artful Dodger — Season 3
- Nine Perfect Strangers — Season 3
- Rivals — Season 3
- A Thousand Blows — Season 3
- Vanderpump Villa — Season 3
MGM+
Renewed
- From — Seasons 4-5 (final)
- The Institute — Season 2
- Robin Hood — Season 2
- Rogue Heroes — Season 3
Netflix
Renewed
- 3 Body Problem — Seasons 2-3
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder — Season 2
- A Man on the Inside — Season 3
- Age of Attraction — Season 2
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — Season 3
- Avatar: The Last Airbender — Season 3 (final)
- Bad Thoughts — Season 2
- Beauty in Black — Season 3 (final)
- Black Doves — Season 2
- Blue Eye Samurai — Season 2
- Bridgerton — Seasons 5-6
- The Chestnut Man — Season 2
- Cocomelon Lane — Season 7
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Season 2
- Dept Q — Season 2
- The Diplomat — Season 4
- Dubai Bling — Season 4
- Emily in Paris — Season 6
- Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — Season 2
- Forever — Season 2
- The Four Seasons — Season 2
- Free Bert — Season 2
- Full Swing — Season 2
- Gabby’s Dollhouse — Season 14
- Geek Girl — Season 2
- The Gentlemen — Season 2
- Ginny & Georgia — Season 4
- Glow Up — Season 6
- Haunted Hotel — Season 2
- Heartbreak High — Season 3 (final)
- High Tides — Season 3 (final)
- The Hunting Wives — Season 2
- Leanne — Season 2
- The Lincoln Lawyer — Season 5
- Little House on the Prairie — Season 2
- Long Story Short — Season 2
- Love Is Blind: Germany — Season 3
- Love Is Blind: UK — Season 4
- Love on the Spectrum — Season 5
- Million Dollar Secret — Season 2
- Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story — Season 4
- My Life With the Walter Boys — Season 3
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman — Season 7
- The Night Agent — Season 4
- Nobody Wants This — Season 3
- North of North — Season 2
- One Piece — Season 3
- Outer Banks — Season 5 (final)
- Outlast — Season 3
- Perfect Match — Season 4
- Pop Culture Jeopardy — Season 2
- Queer Eye — Season 10 (final)
- Ransom Canyon — Season 2
- Running Point — Season 2
- Single’s Inferno — Season 6
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch — Season 2
- Squid Game: The Challenge — Season 3
- Supacell — Season 2
- Survival of the Thickest — Season 3 (final)
- Sweet Magnolias — Season 5
- Tires — Season 3
- Untamed — Season 2
- The Upshaws — Season 7 (final)
- Virgin River — Season 8
- Wednesday — Season 3
- The Witcher — Season 5 (final)
Still Waiting
- The Bad Guys: Breaking In — Season 3
- Big Mistakes — Season 2
- The Boroughs — Season 2
- Just a Dash — Season 4
- Love Is Blind — Season 11
- Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen — Season 2
- Teletubbies — Season 2
- Temptation Island — Season 3
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment — Season 3
- XO, Kitty — Season 4
New
- Alley Cats
- The Body
- Calabasas Confidential
- East of Eden
- The Golden Ticket
- Hollywood Arts
- I Will Find You
- Let’s Marry Harry
- Man on Fire
- Mating Season
- Nemesis
- Pride & Prejudice
- Unaccustomed Earth
Paramount+
Renewed
- 1923 — Season 2 (final)
- The Agency — Season 2
- Canada Shore — Season 2
- The Chi — Season 8 (final)
- Colin From Accounts — Season 3
- Criminal Minds Evolution — Season 5 (Season 20 overall)
- Dexter: Resurrection — Season 2
- Landman — Season 3
- Lioness — Season 3
- The Madison — Season 2
- Mayor of Kingstown — Season 5 (final)
- MobLand — Season 2
- The Ms. Pat Show — Season 6
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars — Season 11
- School Spirits — Season 4
- SkyMed — Season 4
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — Season 5 (final)
- Tulsa King — Season 4
- Yellowjackets — Season 4 (final)
Still Waiting
- Coldwater — Season 2
New
- Dutton Ranch
- Frisco King
- Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey
Peacock
Renewed
- Baking It — Season 2
- The ‘Burbs — Season 2
- The Day of the Jackal — Season 2
- Days of Our Lives — Seasons 62-63
- Love Island USA — Season 8
- The Paper — Season 2
- The Traitors — Seasons 4-5
- Twisted Metal — Season 3
Still Waiting
- The Miniature Wife — Season 2
- Ponies — Season 2
- Ted — Season 3
New
- Crystal Lake
- The Five-Star Weekend
- The Good Daughter
- M.I.A.
- Superfakes
Prime Video
Renewed
- Ballard — Season 2
- Beast Games — Seasons 2-3
- The Boys — Season 5 (final)
- Citadel — Season 2
- Cross — Season 3
- The Devil’s Hour — Season 3
- Elle — Season 2
- Fallout — Season 3
- Good Omens — Season 3 (final)
- House of David — Season 3
- Invincible — Seasons 4-5
- Judy Justice — Season 5
- The Legend of Vox Machina — Season 5 (final)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — Season 3
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith — Season 2
- The Night Manager — Season 3
- Reacher — Season 4
- The Summer I Turned Pretty — finale movie
- The Terminal List — Season 2
- We Were Liars — Season 2
- Young Sherlock — Season 2
Still Waiting
- Deadloch — Season 3
- Jury Duty — Season 3
New
- Every Year After
- God of War
SHOWS THAT GOT CANCELLED
NETWORK CASUALTIES
- 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)
- Access Daily (NBC)
- Access Hollywood (NBC)
- After Midnight (CBS)
- Catfish (MTV)
- The Cleaning Lady (FOX)
- CSI: Vegas (CBS)
- Deal or No Deal Island (NBC)
- DMV (CBS)
- English Teacher (FX)
- The Equalizer (CBS)
- FBI: International (CBS)
- FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
- The Great North (FOX)
- Grosse Pointe Garden Society (NBC)
- Karamo (NBC)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
- NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)
- The Neighborhood (CBS)
- Night Court (NBC)
- The Old Man (FX)
- Poppa’s House (CBS)
- Rehab Addict (HGTV)
- Resident Alien (USA)
- Ridiculousness (MTV)
- So Help Me Todd (CBS)
- The Steve Wilkos Show (NBC)
- Suits LA (NBC)
- S.W.A.T. (CBS)
- Talamasca: The Secret Order (A&E)
- Watson (CBS)
- Yes, Chef! (NBC)
STREAMING CUTS
- The Abandons (Netflix)
- After Midnight (CBS)
- And Just Like That... (HBO Max)
- Andor (Disney+)
- Based on a True Story (Peacock)
- BMF (Starz)
- Bookie (HBO Max)
- Boots (Netflix)
- Butterfly (Prime Video)
- The Chi (Showtime)
- Clean Slate (Prime Video)
- Countdown (Prime Video)
- Cruel Intentions (Prime Video)
- Dexter: Original Sin (Paramount+)
- Duster (HBO Max)
- Finding Her Edge (Netflix)
- The Franchise (HBO Max)
- Frasier (Paramount+)
- Fubar (Netflix)
- Goosebumps (Disney+)
- Halo (Paramount+)
- Hotel Costiera (Prime Video)
- How to Die Alone (Hulu)
- Hysteria! (Peacock)
- Kaos (Netflix)
- Laid (Peacock)
- The Last Frontier (Apple TV+)
- Life & Beth (Hulu)
- Motorheads (Prime Video)
- My Lady Jane (Prime Video)
- Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)
- NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Paramount+)
- Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC+)
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
- Poker Face (Peacock)
- Pulse (Netflix)
- The Recruit (Netflix)
- The Residence (Netflix)
- The Runarounds (Prime Video)
- The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)
- Teacup (Peacock)
- Terminator: Zero (Netflix)
- The Vincent Staples Show (Netflix)
- The Waterfront (Netflix)
Are your favorites safe? Check back here for updates as they unfold.