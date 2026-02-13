I had high hopes when I first heard about the new Peacock series, The ‘Burbs. Keke Palmer? Jack Whitehall? A riff on an ‘80s cult classic? Yes, yes, yes. And happily, the series lived up to the hype. It somehow feels like a show that would have been perfectly at home in a highly anticipated fall TV premiere lineup from years past, while also being fresh and modern. And our girl Keke? Perfection. But after that jaw-dropping finale, fans are asking the obvious question: Will The ‘Burbs be back for Season 2?

Peacock’s darkly funny suburban mystery left enough loose ends (not to mention at least one beloved character in actual peril) for viewers to feel like this can’t possibly be a one-and-done series. Will that translate into being picked up for more, though? Here’s what we know so far about the future of The ‘Burbs.

Has Peacock renewed The ‘Burbs for Season 2?

As of now, Peacock has not officially announced a second season of The ‘Burbs. Womp, womp. Since the show received a straight-to-series order for its debut season, its fate largely depends on audience response and viewership in the weeks following its premiere.

However, early signs are pretty promising. The series debuted to good buzz and solid reviews, plus it shot up to the top of Peacock’s most-watched rankings. On top of that — all of which typically factor into renewal decisions — the show’s creator seems hopeful.

What has the show creator said about a second season?

Spoiler alert! Major plot points about Season 1 ahead.

I know what you’re thinking: How could creator and showrunner Celeste Hughey end Season 1 with fan-favorite character Naveen (Kapil Talwalker) tied up in the back of a trunk, being taken off to god knows where by a secret society of HOA-obsessed murderers? Like, if this was going to be the only season we got, how could you end it on such a cliffhanger?!

But it sounds like maybe Hughey’s doing her best to manifest more for fans.

“I really hope that we’ll have a second season,” she recently told CinemaBlend. “I think there’s so much more story to tell and so much more to learn about these characters. And, you know, setting up Naveen to be in peril, I think he’s a character that people really love. I think he goes on this, like, really amazing emotional arc and is obviously so funny.”

Hughey also told the outlet she has ideas locked and loaded for when the series receives the green light for renewal. “I have a pitch ready to go for Season 2, whenever Peacock’s ready. I already have ideas of where everything can go and what happens to Naveen. And I would love to see Samira have her own secrets and learn more about her and her past.”

So, from that, we already know that Season 2 would be a direct continuation, expanding the neighborhood and deepening the mystery while keeping Samira, Rob, Naveen, and friends at the center of the story.

What other mysteries could be unraveled in Season 2?

First and foremost, someone get our guy Naveen out of the damn trunk. Once that’s sorted, take your pick! There’s no shortage of weird shit going down in Hinkley Hills, aka definitely not “the safest town in America.” A few loose ends I’d love to see pulled:

Who really gets the old Victorian house: Samira and Rob, or was it “willed” to the town like Lauren claimed?

Where did Alison go, and will she come back?

Is Gary really dead? (Justice for Justin Kirk!)

Did Agnes really sleep with Lynn’s husband, or was something else going on there?

How many people have really gone missing in Hinkley Hills?

So… Will The ‘Burbs get a Season 2?

In the spirit of ‘80s throwbacks, if we gave a Magic 8 Ball a shake right now, it’d probably say “signs point to yes.”