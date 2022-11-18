'The Hills' Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Welcome Second Child

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are now officially parents of two! The Hills stars welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Thursday — Montag revealed on Snapchat.

And in an update on Friday, the 36-year-old reality star posted a selfie and revealed the little one’s unique name: Ryker Pratt. He weighed 7.9 pounds, and joins big brother Gunner Stone, 5.

Montag shared updates from her drive to the hospital and while in the labor and delivery room, telling social media followers, "I was screaming in the hospital. It was 45 minutes later that I delivered him. So I'm really glad we came to the hospital. It was about an hour and 15-minute delivery total.”

Montag noted that the baby looks just like Gunner, who was born in the same delivery room.

Heidi and her newborn son, Ryker. Heidi Montag/Instagram

Heidi Montag gets glammed up after giving birth.

Pratt took to Instagram to share his own update: a photo of two coffees on a take-out tray.

“When you’re a father of two this is what breakfast looks like,” he said, laughing.

Of their new addition, Montag told Us Weekly the family “couldn’t be more excited.”

“I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it,” she told the outlet earlier this year, noting that it took them about 18 months to conceive. “I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

During the fourth season of The Hills, Montag and Pratt eloped to Mexico, where they married on November 20, 2008. They had another, big wedding on April 25, 2009, tying the knot in front of family and friends, including Brody Jenner, Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge. They welcomed Gunner in 2017.