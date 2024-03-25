The Landry women’s time-travel adventure is just getting started. The Hallmark Channel has confirmed that The Way Home has been officially renewed for Season 3, which means fans of the hit series can breathe a collective sigh of relief. There will be more time-hopping, romance, and, most importantly, family drama to come after Season 2 wraps later this month.

Hallmark thanked the show’s passionate fanbase for continuing to support the unique multigenerational family drama in a press release announcing the exciting news. “Once again, our cast, writers, and entire crew have used their impressive talents to create a story that is just as compelling and addictive as the first season,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, said. “We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what — and when — is ahead for season 3.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Garrett, Hallmark Media’s vice president of development, praised the show’s creative team for crafting such an addictive series. “Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed continue to blow us away with the cleverly crafted story they’ve created and [the] careful thought they put into every single detail,” Garrett added. “While some questions will be answered by the end of this season, the Landrys’ journey is far from over, and there’s much more to tell.”

With the Season 2 finale fast approaching, now is the perfect time to look ahead at what Season 3 could have in store for Del (Andie MacDowell), Kat (Chyler Leigh), and Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow).

When will The Way Home Season 3 premiere?

It’s too early for an exact premiere date to be revealed, but Hallmark has confirmed Season 3 will air sometime in 2025. Since Season 2 premiered in January — just a few weeks after the network’s Countdown to Christmas event came to an end — it seems likely the next season will follow a similar release pattern as the network utilizes its status as a holiday season TV destination to bring extra attention to the show.

What will the show’s Season 3 cast look like?

Peter Stranks/Hallmark Channel

The Way Home wouldn't be nearly as entertaining without the complicated mother-daughter (and grandmother-granddaughter) relationships at its core. With that in mind, MacDowell, Leigh, and Laflamme-Snow are all locks to return as the Landry family continues to unpack their complex history and process the grief that has permeated their lives since the disappearance of Kat's little brother, Jacob.

Likewise, Evan Williams' Elliot also feels like a safe bet to return. Sure, he has been extra broody this season, but he's an important part of Kat's life. His story certainly doesn't feel like it's coming to a close anytime soon.

The biggest question mark right now is Season 2 newcomer Spencer Macpherson as adult Jacob. The long-missing member of the Landry clan has been found in the 1800s, but it remains to be seen whether or not he'll rejoin his birth family in the present or stay in the life he's established for himself in the past.

Where will the Landry women time travel to next?

Peter Stranks/Hallmark Channel

So far, the show has taken viewers back to 1999 and the 1800s, and as Daly teased in the Season 3 announcement, there are more time periods to come. At this point, it’s too early to say for sure where the Landry women’s magic pond might take them when the show returns, but it seems like a visit to Del’s young adulthood should be in store at some point.

How to Catch Up On The Way Home Before Season 3

Peter Stranks/Hallmark Channel

If you’re a The Way Home newcomer, don’t fret; you have plenty of time to catch up on the show’s first two seasons before Season 3 premieres. The series, which follows newly divorced Kat as she and her teenage daughter Alice move in with her estranged mother Del on the family farm, is a hit for Hallmark thanks to its heartfelt storytelling and engrossing time travel plot. Each of the first two seasons consists of 10 episodes, making for a quick (but satisfying) binge.

The episodes are available on the subscription service Hallmark Movies Now or on demand if you subscribe to a service that offers the Hallmark Channel, like Dish, Hulu+ Live TV, or DirecTV. Another option is Peacock, which includes every episode of the series aired so far in its streaming library.