When it comes to comfort viewing, it’s hard to beat Hallmark. The network definitely knows how to deliver cozy, feel-good shows and movies, and one of the best to premiere in recent years has been The Way Home. For three solid seasons now, fans have fallen in love with the intergenerational tale of the three Landry women — Del (Andie MacDowell), Kat (Chyler Leigh), and Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow). But with rumors circulating that the show may not be renewed, fans are stressing. Will The Way Home Season 4 happen, or will time truly stop for the Landry family?

With the Season 3 finale airing on Friday, March 7, information has begun to trickle out about the Hallmark series’ future. Here’s the scoop, straight from the source.

Has The Way Home been renewed for a fourth season?

~Whew.~ Fans of The Way Home can all take a deep breath now, because Season 4 is officially happening! In a post on the show’s Instagram account, Leigh asks, “Will there be a Season 4 of The Way Home?” To which MacDowell responds, “And the answer is... yes! And we could not be more excited to bring you more romance, family drama, mystery, and of course, time travel. See you all in 2026.”

While we don’t yet have an exact date, at least we have a timeframe. It also stands to reason that we have a reference point in previous seasons — all three seasons of the show so far have premiered in early to mid-January. So, that’s good news, right? At least we won’t have to wait until, like, late 2026.

Besides, the fact the series is getting a fourth season feels like a big win right now! Whether there was any truth to the rumors remains unclear, but there was a lot of talk about the show not making it past Season 3. So much so that fans even started online petitions for Season 4. And as the petition rightfully points out, The Way Home has “consistently delivered strong viewership since its inception.”

Fortunately, the show’s loyal fan base won’t have to say goodbye to the Landry women just yet.

What will Season 4 be about?

At the risk of sounding too on-the-nose, only time will tell. With the Season 3 finale looming, there are plenty of questions and loose ends yet to wrap up this season. But, without spoiling too much for those who aren’t completely caught up, I think it’s safe to say there are some overall arcs that will continue to evolve as the series moves forward.

Regardless of whether Kat walks away from Thomas (Kris Holden-Ried) in the past for good, their relationship would likely still affect Kat’s present-day relationship with best-friend-on-again-off-again-boyfriend Elliot (Evan Williams).

Speaking to Scary Mommy just ahead of Season 3, Williams admitted, “I think that you're never more aware of your tugs of insecurity as you are when you're trying to put them behind you, right? So I think that Elliot is really trying to figure out how to be the archetype of the man that he's always dreamed that he could be for Kat. He's always sort of been lucky because it's always been so far out of reach that he was never confronted with the reality of what happens when I get what I've always wanted. And I think that there's a lot of complexity in store for Kat and Elliot because the reality is different than a dream. And that's in both good ways and in bad ways.”

In the end, after going through so much in the past and present, “I think both Kat and Elliot get to learn from that, and hopefully it will bring them closer together and not break them apart forever,” says Williams.

Then there’s Jacob (Spencer Macpherson), who has finally been reunited with Del and Kat... but is still working through the very complicated emotions that have come with that reunion. Not surprisingly, Jacob’s return has been a learning curve for Del specifically.

“I think it hurts not having that time to have him back. It reveals to her the loss even all over again. The loss that she didn't get to raise him, that somebody else got to raise him, and she wasn't there to teach him or influence him, that he learned from other people,” MacDowell told Scary Mommy. “He became a man, that he would not be this man if he had stayed. He wouldn't be the same man. I think it's also a process of learning to love the man he is this season. She's going to learn to love him for who he is.”

Between those storylines and questions about Colton (Jefferson Brown), Alice’s future, and some mystery time travelers, suffice it to say there’s plenty to unpack in Season 4.