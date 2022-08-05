This Baby Looks Exactly Like Woody Harrelson, And Woody Harrelson Agrees

In the most adorable news of the day, Woody Harrelson has a baby look-alike — except she has more hair than the actor does!

Baby Cora Grier’s mom, Danielle Grier Mulvenna, posted a side-by-side photo of her 9-month-old child and 61-year-old Harrelson on Twitter Aug. 3, writing, “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon [sic].”

The tweet received 480K likes and was retweeted 26.3K times — and counting. So, luckily, Harrelson himself got the chance to see their uncanny resemblance.

The actor re-shared the tweet on Instagram and penned a special poem for Baby Cora:

Ode to Cora

You're an adorable child

Flattered to be compared

You have a wonderful smile

I just wish I had your hair

Mulvenna commented on Harrelson’s post and thanked him for sharing his mini look-alike with his fans. “You've made our day ❤️,” she wrote. “Can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life xxx.”

She also shared the news with her Twitter followers, writing, “It’s not every day Woody Harrelson writes your daughter a poem.”

The new mom told Today Parents that she and her husband, Kit Grier, were “touched” by Woody’s response to the tweet. “It’s a great look-alike to have if you’re going to have one," Mulvenna told Today.

On whether she and Kit always recognized the resemblance, Mulvenna said it wasn’t until a friend pointed it out at a BBQ that they really saw it.

"Then once we took that photo of her laughing it was undeniable," Mulvenna added.

A lot of people out there are very grateful for this photo, and the giggles!