Tia Mowry Clapped Back To Criticism That She's Not A Single Mom

As a divorced mom raising two children, I admit I get more than a little annoyed when my married friends say they’re “single parenting” when their spouse is away on a work trip. But I also have a divorced friend who gets miffed when I say I’m a single parent — because my ex-husband shares physical custody of my kids.

It’s a sensitive topic. With a lot of strong opinions in the mix and a lot of feelings at stake.

This week, Tia Mowry decided to respond to the flack she gets for calling herself a single mom simply by explaining a little more about her family and the decisions she’s made about it.

The Sister, Sister actor, who was married to fellow actor Cory Hardrict from 2008 to 2023, has two children, son Cree Taylor (13) and daughter Cairo Tiahna (7). But the couple shares custody, co-parents, split parenting costs, and get along well enough to attend birthdays and holidays together.

In a touching Instagram carousel, Mowry wrote about her family and her life in a candid way, beginning with, ‘Different doesn’t mean broken ❤️ Family can look many different ways and still be filled with love, respect, and stability.”

And the first slide read, “Why do I get backlash for being a single mom?”

“Being a single mom doesn’t always mean doing it all alone without the father present in their kids’ lives at all,” she writes. “I recognize the archetype is extremely difficult, and I truly empathize. But what often gets overlooked is the nuance of what being a single mom actually means.”

“For me, in my household, I am SINGLE,” she continued. “So I’m holding it down for everyone at home. I’m the only parent present day to day.”

On the slides that follow, she stresses that all families are different and that’s okay.

“It’s not even about being a ‘single mom,’” she writes. “It’s about recognizing we need to normalize different family dynamics.”

Finally, she states that there shouldn’t be a hard and fast definition of a single mom — or a family.

“What I want you to take from this: Being a single mom isn’t one way or one story. There are so many nuances.”

Down in the comments, though, people were still nitpicking the term “single mom.”

“I’m a single woman, who co-parents,” read the most popular comment. “I reserve the term ‘single mom’ for someone who is without any assistance.”

“Single mom and a mom who is single is different,” another agreed.

On the other hand, many fans and readers were more supportive.

“Honey use the term, ‘single mom’ however you want,” read one comment. “Everyone doesn’t have to get it nor do they have to agree. Continue doing what works for you and your family.”

“If you file taxes as single, then you are a single parent — period,” one person wrote.

“You’re single. You’re a mom. Idk why anyone would send backlash your way for this,” said another.

“You heal so many with your words,” another added.

Even with Mowry’s thoughtful words and heartfelt post, it seems like the battle of who can call themselves a single mom and who can’t will continue.