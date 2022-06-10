Tori Roloff Is Taking Heat For A Parenting Move She Made On 'Little People, Big World'

One of the major pitfalls of reality television is that your every move gets filmed — and then your every move gets judged by millions of viewers. That’s what has happened on the latest episode of Little People, Big World, where mom of three Tori Roloff seemed to leave her toddler unattended and perched on a kitchen counter for what seemed like a time for those looking on.

In the episode, the busy mom of two is pictured in her kitchen juggling the regular array of mom things. When she needs to grab a toddler snack from a kitchen cabinet, she places 2-year-old Lilah on the island counter top — and then turns her back.

Reddit/TLC

That’s when viewers started to squirm. Roloff starts a conversation with her father-in-law Matt, and it appears, at least from the angle of the camera, that Lilah has been left in a precarious position, feet dangling and unattended — with Tori’s back to her.

The 31-year-old married into the Roloff family in 2015, and has been part of the family (and part of the series) for even longer than that. She shares three kids with husband Zach: Jackson, 5, Lilah, and infant Josiah, who was born at the end of April.

The parenting moment was posted to Reddit, where fans of the show tried to parse out what was happening in the moment. Some were more understanding than others.

“I had anxiety through that whole scene,” one person commented.

“I thought I was the only one this was REALLY bothering,” another said. “Accidents happen ya’ll, why do something stupid like that!”

Others were more understanding — sure to point out that we don’t know her kid or the full story — perhaps a producer or a camera person was near by.

“We have to stop and remember that we are only seeing what the camera lets us see,” one said.

Roloff certainly had a lot on her mind. Pregnant and struggling with morning sickness in this episode, she’s also juggling two young kids and family drama on top of that. It might be beneficial to sit back and wonder about what parenting moments would have been caught on tape if you were on a reality show.

At the same time: it’s a useful PSA. Kitchen counters are high, and kitchen floors are often very hard. Signifiant injuries could take place.

Roloff is no stranger to being judged as a mom. She told Yahoo Life just days ago that she’s used to it.

"I think that I've been judged every minute of my life for how I raise my kids and what I do,” she said, reflecting on her life as a reality mom.

Still, she thinks that the pros of her life in the public eye outweigh the cons.

"It's more fun and more beneficial to share our life and not care about what people say about our parenting and what we do," she said. "I just can't worry about what everyone else thinks. We like to think we have something to do with how our kids behave ... [Parenting has] been a constant reflection of like, how can we be better? How can we help others? Sharing that with people has been really fun for us."

It’s a good reminder that parenting is a constant opportunity to learn and get better, and none of us are perfect at it.