Tori and Zach Roloff Welcome Son Following Pregnancy Loss

Tori and Zach Roloff from Little People Big World gushed to the world on Instagram today that their son, Josiah Luke Roloff, was born on Saturday. This is the couple’s third child but their fourth pregnancy, making this rainbow baby’s early arrival extra special.

In March, the longtime reality tv stars revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage a year ago at six weeks pregnant.

“We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share," Tori wrote. "We went in for our first ultrasound at eight weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier," the mom shared on her Instagram.

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she went on. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby, and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

She debuted a new pregnant belly in the same post stating, “I wasn’t forgotten.”

“I am so grateful for God’s goodness and the gift we’ve been given after such a time of grief. I’ve been so much more appreciative of the aches and pains of pregnancy because I’ve realized just how much of a gift it truly is,” she shared.

Tori and Zach Roloff celebrate the birth of their son following pregnancy loss.

She wrapped up her post with a heartwarming ode to moms who may be experiencing pregnancy loss, saying, “I pray you are not forgotten. I pray that you continue to be faithful and obedient and never give up hope! I pray you can find strength in any storm you’re going through and that at the end of it, you find God’s goodness!”

Today Tori and Zach are proud to debut that they’re finally a family of five, with not one but two posts to show off little Josiah Luke. They shared a reel disclosing the baby’s gender first, with a fun play on whether the baby would wear a hat or a bow. The post was followed by another sharing the baby’s birthday, weight, and height with the following message:

“The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you, sweet boy!”

Zach also made a post of his own to share the happy news with a photo of the couple holding their new addition in the hospital, saying, “He came about two weeks early, but we were ready! Super happy for our family, and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible!”

You can follow Tori and Zach’s journey on the current season of Little People, Big World, streaming now on TLC.