PSA: There’s A Brand-New One-Hour Unicorn Academy Special On Netflix

Did you know that April 9 is National Unicorn Day? It’s true. As if that fact alone were fun enough, there’s something pretty exciting happening in honor of this magical “holiday” that your little unicorn enthusiast is going to flip over: a brand new one-hour special episode of the popular fantasy-adventure franchise Unicorn Academy will drop on Netflix. And Scary Mommy has an exclusive clip from the whimsically titled Legendary Summer to get your whole fam excited.

It’s actually the first of two Unicorn Academy specials that will debut in 2025 courtesy of leading children’s entertainment company Spin Master; the second, a 44-minute special titled Winter Solstice, is set to hit Netflix on Nov. 6. In April’s special episode, fans get to dive deeper into the heartwarming friendships and dynamic adventures we come to know and love from the diverse characters in the series. As you can see in this exclusive teaser clip, Layla is locked in on one goal for the summer: making a unique discovery like her idol, Professor Faraday.

What follows proves that sometimes our best-laid plans can have consequences we simply didn’t see coming. Layla brings a Grimorian flower onto Unicorn Island that causes Glacier to lose her powers and puts all the world’s magic at stake. Oops!

Of course, without spoiling too much, don’t worry about your unicorn-loving kiddo getting distraught over this disastrous chain of events. What we know from watching Unicorn Academy is that Layla and her friends, along with the unicorns, are excellent at working together and supporting each other whenever trouble comes along.

Audiences first met the Unicorn Academy crew back in November 2023, with the second chapter of the series following shortly after in June 2024. It didn’t take long for the empowering show to rise to the #1 spot for kids and families in over 90 countries. In a Netflix report in the fall of last year, Unicorn Academy got the nod as the top girls’ show for ages 6 to 9. And of course it did. This is the show of every horse/unicorn girl’s dream... as spoken by someone who, as a kid, watched Rainbow Brite almost exclusively for Starlite.

With another season greenlit and on the way in 2026, Legendary Summer gives fans something fresh and fun to tide them over until the new season is ready. (And if you get desperate to distract your kid even more, there is a Unicorn Academy toy collection you could explore.)

If you haven’t seen Unicorn Academy yet and are curious to know what it’s all about, here’s the seven-second synopsis: “Located on Unicorn Island, Sophia Mendoza and the rest of the freshman class must bond with a unicorn to unlock their magical powers; only then can they learn to become revered protectors of the island and its magic — all while balancing classwork and navigating new friendships.”

The series, which is adapted from the New York Times bestselling books by Julie Sykes, is every bit as whimsical and charming as it sounds. So, what are you waiting for? Share this clip with your kiddo, then make a plan to sit down together tonight after dinner and watch the entire special.

Unicorn Academy: Legendary Summer starts streaming today, April 9.