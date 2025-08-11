Wednesday Addams has always been that girl. From the comic strips in the 1930s through every television and movie adaptation of her, she has remained consistent: an iconic girl who paves her own path forward and refuses to bow to any pressure to be anybody but herself. She's the weird girl, but still the cool girl, and honestly, Wednesday Addams is the little ghoulish gal who made it OK to be a bit more spice than sugar when it comes to girlhood.

And by spice, I mean explosions.

Season 2 of the wildly popular Netflix series Wednesday is underway, and everyone's in fully creepy and kooky mode. Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday in this version of the Addams family daughter, and is incredible, but truly, every actor who's ever portrayed Wednesday Addams has been incredible. The character is so deeply rooted in who she is that I think no matter who played her, they'd be able to pick up her essence and vibe.

Including our own daughters.

My oldest was introduced to the Addams family and its universe when she was around 8 or so. She fell in love with the movies from the '90s starring Christina Ricci, and then loved the animated films in 2019 and 2021, where Chloe Grace Moretz portrayed Wednesday. That year, before the Wednesday series hit Netflix, she decided to dress up as Wednesday Addams for Halloween.

And I found a side of her I didn't know existed.

Because, as confident as my kid was, portraying a character — especially a girl who is strong, smart, and wholly her own person, standing out even in a family full of quirky personalities — made her become even more herself. She pretended to be Wednesday constantly, talking in a monotone voice and making funny, ghoulish observations. She spoke directly, not mincing her feelings, and felt strong and satisfied with her responses. She didn't question herself or undermine her ideas; she owned everything, entirely.

She even managed to let her ghoul flag fly a little higher by bringing up ghosts and guillotines and gargoyles.

Wednesday Addams has been giving girls (and women, let's be honest) the confidence to live our lives boldly. She's proof that even when you're the weird one in the room, there is still a group for you to not only belong in, but to flourish in. Maybe hearing that your kid's interested in learning more about medieval torture or is really into fencing while all the other girls her age take soccer feels like a warning.

But when you realize she's just your own little Wednesday Addams, it's not quite so scary.