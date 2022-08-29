The Full Trailer For Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic Is Here

If you grew up in the late ‘80s or ‘90s, there’s a good chance you’re at least familiar with Weird Al Yankovic’s catchy parodies, if not a fan yourself. He’s parodied everything from Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” (“Like A Surgeon”) to more recent tracks like Lorde’s “Royals” (“Aluminum Foil”). Now, he’s being immortalized in the biopic Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story, and the first full trailer with Daniel Radcliffe playing the accordion superstar has just dropped.

The trailer features everything that you’d expect from a rock ‘n’ roll biopic. The difficult childhood with a father unaccepting of his son’s musical passions. A yoda-like mentor in the form of Dr. Demento (played by Rainn Wilson). Instant success celebrated by Oprah Winfrey (played by Quinta Brunson). Risqué encounters with fellow superstars like Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood) and drug-fueled fights within the band catalyzed by overnight success. It looks like Walk Hard cranked up to an 11.

But here’s the thing: just like Weird Al’s music, a lot of this is a parody in itself. He had parents who purchased him his first accordion. He is famously wholesome and does not drink or use other substances. He has performed with the same band since the ‘80s. And he always asks artists for permission to parody their song, even though legally, any form of parody is considered “fair use.”

The film is adapted from a 2013 Funny or Die short created by Eric Appel, who also directed the upcoming Roku Channel feature. And the film is part of a promise Weird Al made to his fans over three decades ago.

“When my last movie, ‘UHF,’ came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic said in a statement when the project was first announced in January 2021.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” Yankovic added.

The film premieres at Toronto International Film Festival September 8 and is set to be able to stream for free on the Roku Channel starting November 4, 2022.