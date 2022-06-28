This year’s material girl is none other than Lourdes Leon herself, who made waves as she strutted down the catwalk during Paris Fashion week. The 25-year-old model is picking up steam in her budding career, and can now add another accolade to her resume, and that’s closing out one of the biggest runway shows at the epicenter of the fashion industry.

The daughter of pop icon Madonna debuted a full-bodied black catsuit, covered in crescent moons and draped in chunky layered gold jewelry, complete with a grandiose waistbelt that cascaded down her torso. The suit extended down into the heel, giving a seamless complete look that quite honestly, was absolutely giving.

Lourdes entered the modeling world in 2019, where she appeared in her first fashion show for Gypsy Sport in their spring show for New York Fashion Week. Since then she has worked with brands such as Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, and Calvin Klein. Leon also landed a partnership with luxury brand, Mugler, which she recently shared on her Instagram (note that this link is like... barely safe for work). The sultry spread featured outfits very reminiscent of Madonna herself, with short clips of the model crawling on a car in a way only the “Vogue” singer would.

It’s clear she gets at least a little something from her momma!