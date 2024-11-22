What Smut Book You Should Read Next, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Defined as "obscene or lascivious talk, writing, or pictures," smut has been around for centuries and has fallen in and out of favor with the general public over and over again. The last round of smut to reach popularity was, of course, 50 Shades of Grey — until recently, that is, when A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) started spreading like wildfire around the world, thanks largely to the love it found on BookTok. And with that boost from BookTok has come yet another resurgence of "smut."

There are now entire Facebook groups dedicated to helping readers find good, erotic reads that will nudge them toward examining their kinks or turn-ons. One prevalent theme among the recommendation requests? Finding picks that'll inspire partners to heat things up in the bedroom.

"Variety is the spice of life, and our differences keep things interesting. Keep in mind that what turns you on may turn someone else off," reminds Sasha Ostara, Elixr Coach. "It's essential to respect boundaries. In relationships, what your partner likes is an opportunity to try new things, but don't ever push or make them feel wrong for their differences."

One tip: Start by reading the books for yourself so that you know you're recommending something you're both comfortable with. Not sure where to start to ease yourself or your partner into smut? Start with your star sign! To help, Ostara has broken down turn-offs and turn-ons according to the zodiac. Based on those, you'll find solid book recommendations. Take some time to figure out what you both like between the pages... and between the sheets.

Aries

Turn-On: Dares and challenges. "Bet you can’t..."

Turn-Off: Long, boring explanations. Just get to the point already!

Kinks: New and complicated positions. Ropes might be a good bet, too. Make it a challenge.

Smutty Recco: The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang

On the surface, 30-something Stella Lane has it all. She’s already found a job she loves and makes a killer paycheck. Unfortunately, her Asperberger’s has left her life a little lacking in the romance and sex category. So, she does what any extremely rich person would do: She hires an escort to teach her the ways of romance. From flirting to kissing to even trying new positions, Michael teaches her everything. One of the best parts of The Kiss Quotient is that the sex is hot but still real, with lots of fumbling and awkwardness.

Taurus

Turn-On: Snacks and cuddles. Bonus points if it’s in bed.

Turn-Off: Cheapness. If you’re stingy, Taurus is out.

Kinks: Turn cuddle time into a massage and work your way into something more “scandalous.” Tauruses love touching and have a bit of a reputation for foot fetishes.

Smutty Recco: Accidentally Engaged by Farah Heron

Reena’s parents are determined to set her up with a nice Muslim man, but she’s just not interested. The only thing that truly makes her happy is baking. It turns out her father’s new employee (and her new neighbor) also loves her baking. What starts out as a fake relationship eventually turns into more. This one will check all the boxes for a Taurus.

Gemini

Turn-On: Someone who can gossip and still keep it spicy.

Turn-Off: Monotone voices. They’ll be snoozing in no time.

Kinks: Dirty talk and verbal sparring. Degradation might go too far, but playful, sexy banter will get ‘em all kinds of hot and bothered.

Smutty Recco: Lover Avenged (Black Dagger Brotherhood Series) by J.R. Ward

The phone sex scene? Dear God. If you’ve ever wished your partner or crush would take your flirty phone banter and amp it up a bit, the story of Rehvenge and Ehlena will get your motor running. And, hopefully, sneaking it into your partner’s TBR stack might send a clear message that they should give it a try.

Cancer

Turn-On: Family vibes and cozy blankets. You cook? Even better.

Turn-Off: Insensitive comments. Say something mean, and they’re ghosting.

Kinks: Ever tried the whipped cream bikini or eating sushi off a naked body? Yeah, Cancers like that. They also genuinely love a sensual massage.

Smutty Recco: The Mobster’s Masseuse by Jessa Kane

The mob setting is pretty popular with smut readers, probably because of the “family” vibes and power dynamics. In this book, Kane’s main character is a masseuse who finds herself with a renowned mob boss as her main client. He even dumps a ton of money into her lap if she’ll allow him to massage her. This short read is perfect for new smutties or someone thinking of diving into the mob kink.

Leo

Turn-On: Compliments and the spotlight. Just keep the praise coming.

Turn-Off: Ignoring their Insta stories. Rude!

Kinks: Worship. They want to be adored and the star. A harem or reverse harem full of lovers who pine over and praise them will keep ‘em going... and coming.

Smutty Recco: Pucking Around by Emily Rath

This beast is all over BookTok, and that definitely tracks. Rachel Price works in sports medicine and would never sleep with an athlete... until one very good, truly hot, no-strings and no-names one-night-stand with a player for the Jacksonville Rays. Soon, she lands her dream job working for the Rays and comes crashing back into her one-night stand — and a couple of his teammates. With nearly unlimited access to their perfect and perfectly willing bodies, why shouldn’t Rachel have fun with whoever’s willing?

Virgo

Turn-On: A spotless bathroom and well-organized bookshelf.

Turn-Off: Dirty dishes in the sink. They’ll flee the scene.

Kinks: Virgos might have a hard time getting into messier sex, but if you (gently) take charge and organize a well-planned night of trying new things, they’ll be oh-so-turned on by the effort.

Smutty Recco: The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary

It’s all about the slow burn here. Tiffy and Leon share a flat. They share a bed. But they’ve never met, thanks to conflicting schedules. Instead, they spend a good chunk of their time alone and communicating via notes. When they finally come together, though? Sparks fly.

Libra

Turn-On: Flirty eye contact and a killer smile.

Turn-Off: Ugly shoes. Yes, they noticed.

Kinks: Set a scene. Start by pretending to be strangers and chatting them up in the bar, then bring them back to rose petals and lit candles.

Smutty Recco: Just Like That by Cole McCade

When Summer’s mother falls ill, he returns to his hometown and takes a job at his former school. There, he’s placed under the all too familiar watchful eye of psychology professor Fox Iseya. Their relationship starts with a challenge and a kiss and quickly spirals into super hot sex in semi-public places. This is the student/professor trope but made to be, well, legal.

Scorpio

Turn-On: Mystery and a hint of danger. They love the thrill.

Turn-Off: Small talk. They’re deep or they’re nothing.

Kinks: Scorpios are often called “carnal.” They’re all about seeking pleasure for both (all) parties. Start by asking for their safe word to let them know they’re in for a ride.

Smutty Recco: Neon Gods by Katee Robert

As part of the Dark Olympus series, Neon Gods follows a modern retelling of Hades and Persephone. Hades’ kinks lean dark. He likes to put on a show, but he always makes sure Persephone feels safe. Always. Just call Hades the God of Consent.

Sagittarius

Turn-On: Random road trips and bad decisions.

Turn-Off: Clinginess. They’ve got places to be.

Kinks: Public escapades. Sagittarius lovers love spontaneity, so suggesting a bit of frisky play while out of the house will do well for you.

Smutty Recco: Backstage Pass by Olivia Cunning

Ever wondered what it’s like to hit the road with your favorite band? A psychologist heads off on tour with a troubled, chart-topping band in this steaming piece. Keeping it professional can only last so long when you’re on the road with a guy you’re learning inside and out.

Capricorn

Turn-On: A five-year plan. Good with money. You got goals? They’re impressed.

Turn-Off: Laziness. If you’re lounging too long, they’re judging.

Kinks: Sub-Dom relationships. Your Cap might seem like a switch hitter, sometimes liking to dole out the punishment and sometimes loving when you take the reins. Check in to see what they need from time to time.

Smutty Recco: Praise (Salacious Players Club, #1) by Sara Cate

Follow any smutty book club, and soon enough, you’ll realize they all love Sara Cate’s Salacious Players Club. Praise, the first book in the series, follows a female main character who works as a secretary to her ex-boyfriend’s father, Emerson, a man twice her age. He builds her up and praises her constantly, but also isn’t afraid to assert his position of power and make her crawl to him. Don’t worry, she loves it.

Aquarius

Turn-On: Weirdness and quirky passions. Just be your strange self.

Turn-Off: Drama and clingy vibes. They’re allergic.

Kinks: Water sports, obvi. But they also like to be unconventional: Expect your Aquarius to be intrigued by swinging or open relationships.

Smutty Recco: Heart and Hand by Rebel Carter

Oh, this is a juicy one. Set in 1886, our heroine runs off to Montana seeking change and soon finds herself not one husband but two. These ranchers don’t do anything without each other, and that includes pleasing their wife. The sex in this book shifts from gentle and sweet to rough and wild, offering a little something for everyone... and a lot of sex for our female main character.

Pisces

Turn-On: Romantic music and endless cuddles.

Turn-Off: Brutal honesty. Sugarcoat it, please.

Kinks: Roleplay. Are you the bad, bad school girl? Or the mean headmistress? Whatever they want from you, taking time to make it seem meaningful will go a long, long way.

Smutty Recco: Ice Planet Barbarians by Ruby Dixon

Need a little inspo for your roleplaying? Ice Planet Barbarians is as campy as it is steamy. It follows a group of women trapped on a planet of big, blue aliens who know how to hit juuuust the right spot. This was wildly popular on BookTok for good reason. It’s a bit silly but still hot — a great introduction to trying something new. (Like giant blue alien D.)