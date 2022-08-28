The Wendy’s Mascot Goes Gray In A Stand Against Ageism

In Canada, the Wendy’s mascot has ditched the logo’s iconic bright red hair for gray locks in support of one of the country’s veteran broadcast journalists.

Last Tuesday, the fast food chain posted a new profile picture for its Canada Twitter account, with Wendy’s fiery red pigtails swapped for a sophisticated gray shade. “Because a ⭐️ is a ⭐️ regardless of hair colour. #LisaLaFlamme #NewProfilePic” the brand captioned the new image.

Lisa LaFlamme worked as a reporter and news anchor on CTV National News for over 30 years, spending the last 11 years as an anchor. Two weeks ago, LaFlamme, who is 58, revealed that her contract with the broadcasting organization was coming to an abrupt end.

“On June 29, I was informed that Bell Media made a ‘business decision’ to end my contract, bringing to a sudden close my long career with CTV News,” LaFlamme explained in a video posted to Twitter August 15. She said that she was “blindsided” and “shocked and saddened by Bell Media’s decision.”

Many couldn’t help but notice that the so-called business decision seemed to coincide with LaFlamme’s decision to stop dying her hair blond during the pandemic.

In an open letter, more than 70 Canadian artists, civil rights activists, politicians, and business executives called on Bell Canada to “make things right,” saying that the decision to let go of the award-winning journalist “in the very prime of her career” illustrates a larger issues of sexism and ageism in the workplace.

“In making their ‘business decision,’ Bell confirmed one sad truth: even after all the progress women have made, they continue to face sexism and ageism at work everyday in a way which is unacceptable. Period.”