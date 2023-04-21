Weekend binge-watching, here you come!
With new shows and movies dropping every other day, decision paralysis is no joke — it’s overwhelming trying to figure out what to watch at any given time. So, we did the heavy lifting for you... here are 10 top picks for what to stream this weekend.
Netflix
With the big-screen adaptation of Judy Blume’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, we’re feeling all the nostalgic Judy Blume feels. So, we couldn’t watch Judy Blume Forever fast enough. A heartwarming journey through the acclaimed author’s life and career, it’ll make you love her even more (if possible!).
Prime Video