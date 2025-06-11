Which Iconic Summer Movie Are You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

Nothing says it’s officially summer like watching a summer-themed movie (bonus points if it’s one from your own childhood), and there’s no better way to really nail your own personal feels than choosing a summer movie based on your zodiac sign.

And I don’t mean like choosing a summer movie where the main character is clearly a Libra or a Virgo or whatever. I just mean a summer movie that has the same ~vibe~ as your zodiac sign. Whether you’re a passionate and determined Scorpio or a sensitive and nostalgic Cancer, there’s just something about using your zodiac sign to choose your summer kick-off movie and really get you in the mood for the season.

Now, of course, this isn’t an exact science. But based on some of the most popular characteristics of each zodiac sign, I think this is a great list to jump off from. The summer movies here are iconic in their own ways and all have extremely different vibes and feels, so hopefully you’ll find yourself — and your zodiac sign — represented well. If your birthday is on the cusp of two zodiac signs, try watching both and seeing which one makes you feel most like you.

Aries | The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Aries are known for being a little impulsive, a little hard-headed, and for reacting from their emotions more often than not. Nota thing wrong with it, and those characteristics are what make The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants the perfect Aries summer movie. All four characters in the film make impulsive decisions, following their heart and heightened emotions rather than any critical thinking. It’s a movie full of passion, of going for it (even if the “it” isn’t all that smart), and trusting your gut and instincts. You can stream The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Taurus | The Sandlot There are few summer movies as full of bravery and loyalty — classic Taurus traits — as The Sandlot, and it’s one of those films that will have you feeling all strong and good inside. A Taurus is also known for being a wee bit stubborn *and* extremely hardworking, and that feels very much like a Scottie Smalls/Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez mashup if you ask me. I mean, as a Taurus, wouldn’t you also do everything you could to rescue your stepdad’s autographed Babe Ruth ball before telling him you knocked it over the fence for your very first home run? Exactly. You can stream The Sandlot on Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Gemini | Little Miss Sunshine A Gemini is playful, curious, and willing to adapt to almost any situation... and that’s why Little Miss Sunshine is such a perfect summer movie for them. The film really does hold two truths throughout it — some sadness and fear, a whole lot of joy and whimsy — much like a Gemini represents the twins. This movie will have you believing that anything is possible as long as you’re willing to go outside the box. You can stream Little Miss Sunshine on Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Cancer | National Lampoon’s Vacation A Cancer is a dreamer, a sensitive queen, with a whole lot of emotions and imagination. And you can see Cancer all up in National Lampoon’s Vacation. Clark W. Griswold just wants to give his kids — who are growing up fast — the kind of magical road trip and family vacation they’ll remember forever, and he simply can not handle when it goes astray. If you’ve ever found yourself as a Cancer feeling a little let down by your own expectations, you’ll see yourself in Clark Griswold. You can stream National Lampoon’s Vacation on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Leo | Dirty Dancing Nobody puts a Leo in a corner... and nobody puts Baby in a corner. Dirty Dancing is one of those movies that makes you feel like you could be more like Baby if you only had the confidence and dominating attitude, so if you’re a Leo — well, you must already know you’re a Baby. This iconic summer movie is all about knowing who you are and feeling strength and comfort in that, and I love the idea that a fiery Leo sees themselves doing the same things Baby does in the film. You can stream Dirty Dancing on Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Virgo | Jaws I’m not sure of Chief Martin Brody’s birthday, but I have a feeling this sheriff was a Virgo. Practical and sensible, with a bit of a perfectionist streak, Virgos get things done. They are analytical, they’re smart, they’re critical, and I guarantee if another Virgo had been on the beach of Amity Island when shit started going down, they would’ve wanted to punch the Mayor in the face, too. Jaws is the perfect summer movie for every Virgo who’s ever thought, “Omg, why didn’t they do this instead?” You can stream Jaws on Tubi, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Libra | Now and Then A Libra is balanced and harmonious, a fan of justice, and empathetic to their very core. And you can see all of those characteristics inside Now and Then. You can see it represented in the foursome of the girls — each of them balancing each other out and offering things the others can’t — as well as in Samantha, the narrator of the story, who beautifully tells the story of their shared childhood and girlhood. You can stream Now and Then on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Scorpio | The Parent Trap Annie James and Hallie Parker may have missed the Scorpio birthdate by a few weeks, but that doesn’t mean The Parent Trap isn’t the perfect Scorpio summer movie. Full of passion and determination, the sisters will stop at nothing — including pretending to be each other in separate sections of the world — to bring their parents back together. It just doesn’t get much more Scorpio than that. You can stream The Parent Trap on Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Sagittarius | Blue Crush Blue Crush is one of those summer movies that just fully pumps you up, and I feel like a Sagittarius can definitely get in on that action. With their love for freedom and adventure, and always being extra energetic and extroverted, a Sagittarius can definitely relate to the storyline of Blue Crush, as one woman tries to overcome her fear while striving to build a better, brighter life for herself, her sister, and her best friends. You can stream Blue Crush on Peacock, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Capricorn | A League of Their Own Capricorns are known for never backing down, for having a strong work ethic, and for being practical — now, doesn’t that sound like Dottie Hinson? A League of Their Own is all about powerful women going against the odds to be their best selves, and that feels extremely Capricorn-coded to me. You can stream A League of Their Own on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Aquarius | 50 First Dates You know what words perfectly describe an Aquarius? Unique and unconventional. Which are also the exact words I’d use to describe the beach-themed 50 First Dates. This movie is heartwarming in the silliest, most delightful way, and I love the level of creativity the characters dive into, all to prevent a person they love from being hurt. That feels extremely Aquarius to me. (Plus, there’s a whole lot of water in this movie, which gives it double Aquarius energy.) You can stream 50 First Dates on Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV.