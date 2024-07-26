Here Are The Luckiest Zodiac Signs, According To A New Study

We all know at least one person who just seems to have all the luck. They always roll Yahtzee. They win more than $1 on scratch-off lottery tickets. The universe apparently has their back, and the rest of us are left wondering if there’s any rhyme or reason to who’s lucky and who’s not. Well, according to a new study, your zodiac sign may have something to do with it.

The data team at USBets collated information on the most successful poker players from the all-time winnings list, over 100 billionaires based in the United States (take a minute to let that number sink in), and the dates of each winning lottery jackpot over $400 million. Using this data, they calculated the frequency of each zodiac sign based on the dates of birth of the poker players and billionaires, along with the zodiac signs of the dates jackpots fell on, to calculate the luckiest — and, by proxy, the unluckiest — signs.

Spoiler alert: If you’re a Leo, you’re literally in luck. Here’s where all of the signs fall on the luck scale.

7. Cancer and Sagittarius

Bad news for Crabs and Archers! These two signs got the short end of the stick where luck is concerned, combining for only 12% of the total occurrences. My sister, who is a Cancer, would surely tell you this is accurate — we often joke that she’s the unluckiest person ever!

6. Aries and Gemini

While Aries and Gemini are tied for the next-to-last spot, it’s not all unfortunate intel for these signs. Aries accounts for 12.77% of the lottery winners, and Gemini accounts for 8.51%. The study suggests that the boldness and charisma of Aries, as well as the adaptability of Gemini, could help give them the edge they do have.

5. Virgo

Smack dab in the middle of the pack is practical and analytical Virgo. And while Virgo only represents 4% of the lottery winners, making them last in that category (hey, they’re probably too practical to play very often!), they make up for almost 10% of the billionaire population.

4. Aquarius, Capricorn, and Scorpio

Now we start to enter the heavy-hitters when it comes to luck. Aquarius accounts for 16% of the most successful poker players’ zodiac signs. Maybe it’s the innovative thinking Aquarians are known for that ups their odds when strategy and risk-taking are involved.

Capricorns aren’t necessarily the luckiest poker players, but this sign certainly aligns with lottery jackpots — in fact, jackpot wins in January account for 17.02%. Is the ambitious and disciplined nature of Goats somehow connected to cosmic fortune? It would seem so.

And we all know how obsessive and determined Scorpios can be, so perhaps it’s their sheer inability to walk away from a challenge that translates into luck for this obstinate sign.

3. Taurus

Stubborn, patient, determined, hardworking — these traits define Taureans, and as a Bull myself, I can attest that they have played a big part in my successes in life. (I feel like I made my own luck in a lot of these scenarios, but still.) So, maybe it’s those traits that have contributed to Taurus securing an 8% share of poker greats and almost 10% of the billionaire population. Of which I am neither, for the record.

2. Libra and Pisces

Libra represents 12% of the most successful poker players, 10% of the top 100 U.S. billionaires, and 6% of the biggest jackpots, making it a well-rounded sign where wealth and luck are concerned. They do have excellent diplomatic skills, which could create opportunities for luck to take over.

Pisces has considerably fewer poker-playing greats (only 4%) but represents the second-highest percentage of U.S. billionaires with 11%. This suggests the imaginative, intuitive, and creative nature of Pisces could lead to substantial wealth.

1. Leo

Oh, Leos — always gotta be the center of attention! Leo and Pisces make up more than a quarter of the wealthiest Americans. And with a total frequency of 25, fiery Lions account for 14.45% of the overall lucky individuals analyzed. Is it their confidence? Their vivacity? Their natural leadership? Whatever the reason, Leos have luck in spades.