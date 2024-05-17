Something magical is coming to Disney Channel and Disney+. On May 14, Disney officially confirmed the title of the upcoming Wizards of Waverly Place sequel with an announcement from Selena Gomez herself. The new series, entitled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, will guest star Gomez, who is also serving as an executive producer on the project.

In addition to revealing the title, Disney unveiled two new photos from the show and a logo that’s sure to get the nostalgia flowing. The original series ran for four seasons from 2007 to 2012, making Gomez a household name in the process. While the multihyphenate actor won’t be in every episode of the reboot — she’s a little busy solving crimes with Steve Martin and Martin Short for that — she will play a key role in the first episode.

“Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere,” Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, previously said in a press release announcing the sequel. “We can’t wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew.”

Now, let’s wave our magic wands and conjure up all the details we know about Wizards Beyond Waverly Place so far.

What’s the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel about?

Disney/Eric McCandless

It seems Alex (Gomez) is still vexing her big brother, Justin Russo (David Henrie), after all these years. According to the official series description, Justin has given up magic in favor of leading a "normal" life with his wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and their sons Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko). At least that's his plan until Alex shows up on his doorstep with a young witch named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), who is in need of mentoring.

The arrival of Billie turns Justin's family's life upside down as he has to reacquaint himself with his magic while also "safeguarding the future of the Wizard World."

Are all of the Russos coming back?

A big part of the OG series’ charm was the sibling dynamic between Alex, Justin, and their little brother Max (Jake T. Austin). The sequel will certainly have an element of that with Gomez and Henrie reprising their roles — even though Gomez will only be around in a guest star capacity. So far, none of the other original characters have been confirmed to be returning. Still, it’s possible that Austin and other actors, like David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera, who played the trio’s parents, could pop up at some point.

For now, the focus appears to be on the next generation of characters, including Billie, Roman, Milo, and Billie’s best friend Winter (played by newcomer Taylor Cora). Think of it as the Girl Meets World treatment.

When will Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiere?

Disney

An exact release date has yet to be announced, but the sequel is set to premiere on the Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year. And let's be honest, with the way 2024 is flying by, that'll be here before we know it. Besides, it gives you time to watch the original series (plus the movie and the 2013 special) with your little witches and wizards before you return to Waverly Place.