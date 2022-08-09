OK, so The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window only dropped earlier this year and may be billed as a limited series, but after that disturbing finale (no seriously, like, WTF?!), boggling cliffhanger, and irresistible irreverence, fans need to know: What's the deal? Will there be a Woman in the House Across the Street Season 2?

Any project featuring or produced by Kristen Bell gets an immediate yes from adults — not to mention her massive appeal with a much younger crowd! While your kids were singing along to Frozen for the umpteenth time last winter, you were probably glued to your screen trying to guess who the murderer is in Bell's new whodunnit TV series on Netflix. In the thriller satire, a recently single woman mourning the death of her little girl becomes infatuated with the husband-daughter duo moving into the house across the street. Watching a hunky dad and seemingly adorable young daughter go about their merry life makes for perfect entertainment from Anna's (played by Bell) living room window… that is until Anna witnesses a murder.

Season 1 was short and fast-paced, leaving fans teetering on the edge of their seats and craving a casserole with a glass of red wine. As limited series are notoriously known for, Season 1's finale perfectly set up the show for a second season. So without further ado, here are all the details surrounding The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window Season 2.

When will Season 2 premiere?

Sad news, true crime junkies: The future of The Woman in the House Across the Street is — quite literally — up in the air. There's been no official word about Season 2's script, casting, filming location, and, therefore, premiere date.

While the thriller-satire was sold as a limited series, showrunners Rachel Ramras, Larry Dorf, and Hugh Davidson told Entertainment Weekly a second installment isn't too far-fetched of an idea. In fact, they purposely ended Season 1 in a cliffhanger to set the show up for "what could potentially be Season 2" — this concept was modeled after the back-of-book excerpts authors sometimes include to promote their next book.

"So we always knew with the last episode, after we fulfill the obligations of who the killer is, and all that stuff, we thought we wanted to do something like that," Davidson told EW of the show's excerpt-inspired ending.

He continued, "And it was a comment on those, but because of that, we did actually have to figure out enough about that [ending] to figure out what it could be. So Rachel, Larry, and I spent a good two or three days figuring out what could potentially be season 2."

And when specifically asked if plotting out a theoretical Season 2 could actually translate into a second season, Ramras dropped a huge teaser. "It could," she said. "We'll see if people like this first one."

So, what we're hearing is that there's a chance — possibly.

What will Season 2 be about?

Spoiler alert! This section contains information pertinent to the plot of Season 1.

It's too early to know what a potential Season 2 could entail; however, the season one finale did leave fans with a lot to think about. In the final scenes, viewers learn that Anna and her ex-husband aren't only back together, but they've welcomed another child. While en route to New York to visit Sloane, her best friend who accepted a position as an art curator, Anna befriends the woman sitting in seat 2A (played by Glenn Close), who says she's traveling to New York on business.

Mid-flight, Anna discovers the dead body of the woman from seat 2A in the airplane bathroom — but when she brings the flight attendant to the crime scene, there's no body or blood or any evidence of someone having used the lavatory, let alone being murdered. To make matters even more confusing, the flight attendant tells Anna she's the only passenger in her row; seat 2A was always empty. Back in her assigned seat, Anna finds the woman from seat 2A's makeup compact nestled between their seat cushions. Dun, dun, dunn!

The obvious storyline for Season 2 would be Anna solving the murder of the woman from seat 2A, but Bell has other plans for her character. She told POPSUGAR that ideally, Anna would solve the case "within the first five minutes of episode one, and then we just go into another mystery, like murders follow my character around."

Sounds like the show creators and writers have a lot to work with should The Woman in the House Across the Street gets renewed for Season 2.

Who will be in Season 2?

Season 2 isn't confirmed — or denied, don't lose hope just yet! — so there's no official word as to who might leave or join the cast. Based on Season 1's finale, it feels safe to assume that the main players, including Bell (who plays Anna), Mary Holland (who plays Sloane), Michael Ealy (who plays Douglas), and possibly even Cameron Britton (who plays Buell), would reprise their roles in Season 2. If showrunners want to make the woman from seat 2A a pinnacle part of the plot, fans may be in store for another cameo from Close in Season 2.