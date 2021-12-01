If you’re a die-hard fan of the Canadian comedy series Workin’ Moms, then chances are you’ve already binge-watched your way through Season 5, which became available to stream on Netflix back in June. But since the super-relatable series has already been picked up for another season, you’re also probably starting to wonder when Workin’ Moms Season 6 will come out and give us some answers to those game-changing cliffhangers from the end of Season 5. (I’m looking at you, Nathan!)

Well, guess what, fam? The wait will soon be over! Netflix just announced an official Workin’ Moms Season 6 release date for the streamer. So, very soon, you’ll be able to find out what Kate and the rest of her lovable gang of misfit moms have been up to — the new season will no longer be available only to those who have access to CBC.

Even better? Fans won’t have too much longer to wait for more hilarious, drama-filled content to be at their disposal. It’s coming to Netflix soon.

When is the Workin’ Moms Season 6 release date?

While early guesstimations put the new season hitting Netflix in mid-2022, it’ll actually be dropping a bit earlier than expected: May 10, 2022. Let the countdown commence. Another juicy bit of intel? The Canadians Director’s Guild suggests Season 7 is already in pre-production, meaning fans could get new episodes this same time next year.

Of course, the show’s original run on CBC took place earlier this year. Despite the fact we were all desperately holding on to the slight chance Season 6 could premiere on CBC before 2021 came to a close, alas, it wasn’t so. On Nov. 23, the series very casually dropped both a trailer and network release date via their official Twitter account: Jan. 4. Holiday holidays, indeed! At least for the very lucky Canadians who got to watch it as it aired. The run wrapped on Apr. 12.

According to What’sOnNetflix, Workin’ Moms is extremely popular. It has raked in 418 million viewing minutes and hit U.S. top 10 shows for 24 days. And America isn’t the only country that loves Workin’ Moms. This show also does exceptionally well in Australia, Ireland, Switzerland, and Austria. But if you don’t live in Canada or have access to Canadian programming, watching the new season when it airs is infinitely trickier. Those who are particularly tech-savvy might try their luck at accessing the content via a reputable VPN provider, but it’s… complicated.

On the plus side, time is already flying in 2022, so the Netflix debut of Workin’ Moms Season 6 will be here in a flash.

Which cast members are returning?

It looks like all of the original Workin’ Moms cast members made the return. The Workin’ Moms Season 6 cast includes Kate Foster (Catherine Reitman), Anne Carlson (Dani Kind), Frankie Coyne (Juno Rinaldi), and Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim), as well as several recurring characters like Nathan Foster (Philip Sternberg), Lionel Carlson (Ryan Belleville), Val Szalinsky (Sarah McVie), Giselle Bois (Oluniké Adeliyi), and many more.

What should fans expect? Any Workin’ Moms Season 6 spoilers?

Reitman — who serves as both the star and creator of the series — promises that it’ll be well worth the long wait for the series to get to Netflix. “It is just an extraordinary season,” Reitman told E! News during an interview back in August. “I’m just so proud of it. I now can sort of tell energetically, once we’re shooting it, like, ‘How is this going to cut together, and how are these storylines going to work next to each other?’ It’s just an awesome season.”

One storyline, in particular, will be fully explored throughout the season: the shocking arrival of Nathan’s long-lost son from a previous relationship. This twist is bound to come with some monumental challenges for his marriage with Kate, who up until this point had no idea of this child’s existence — a concept Reitman is very eager to address. “The idea that there’s this life that happened before you met your partner and, that at any given moment, that other shoe could drop,” she stated during the same interview. “And you don’t actually know the history there.” (Random fun fact about the series for anyone interested: Sternberg, who plays Nathan, is Reitman’s husband in real life. No wonder they have such a great dynamic, right?)

And I think I speak for all of us when I say Season 6 needs to get to Netflix ASAP! But, in the meantime, you can watch (or perhaps, for some of you, rewatch) the first five seasons of Workin’ Moms, which are currently available on the streamer.