Eva Mendes Let Her Kids Do Her Makeup Because, Quarantine

Eva Mendes/Instagram

Mendes is on team “Whatever gets us through the day”

Some of us have used our time in quarantine to learn to bake bread or host elaborately-themed family dinners or learn a new language. Then, there’s the rest of us who feel pretty proud of ourselves at the end of the day that we didn’t run the hell away from home. Looks like actress Eva Mendes is in the latter group, and we give her a hearty welcome.

Mendes shared a couple of snaps of her face after letting her girls do her makeup. The results were about what you’d expect from two kids under six. In one photo, Mendes simply titled it, “They’ve won,” and in the other, “I’ve lost any control I once had.” That seems fitting given the current times of being mom, cook, teacher, worker, and activities coordinator 24/7. If anyone can rock bright blue eye shadow and scribbled-on nose, it’s her.

She also posted a hilarious picture one of her daughters drew of her a couple weeks back and according to her, “it’s pretty accurate.”

Mendes, who shares two daughters with actor Ryan Gosling — five-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada — and it seems she is every mom trying to get through the days. “This is me. By my kid,” she wrote on Instagram next to a portrait of sorts one of her girls drew. “It’s pretty accurate. No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella. I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles.”

It’s funny because Mendes is one of the most beautiful women we’ve ever seen and it seems she had been reduced to a blue-haired mess with spiders where her eyes should be. Her daughter’s creativity is adorable and it looks like she is a Picasso in the making. Mendes also asked others to share how they were feeling because now more than ever it’s important to stay connected.

“Sending so much love out there. Reading comments and happy to connect so let me know how you’re feeling,” she wrote. “Amore, amore, amore.”

While Mendes is happy to let people in a bit on what her kids are up to, she rarely shares photos of them. She replied to one person asking why she doesn’t by saying, “I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” she replied. “And since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

We’ll take what she gives us.