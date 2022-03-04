Parenting is hard no matter who you are. Even when you’re very wealthy and can afford paid help from a nanny, your job as a parent still isn’t easy. You’re still constantly worried and constantly trying to do “enough” and be enough. Of course, there’s no single right answer on how best to parent. Whether you’re working (because you have to or because you like to) or staying home, you’re still going to shift back and forth from feeling like Super Mom to feeling like the worst mom ever. Motherhood is one long, lifetime ride on the struggle bus. And it’s clear from Eva Mendes’ quotes about motherhood that the gorgeous and talented A-lister knows that.

Mendes and her co-parent Ryan Gosling could certainly afford professional parenting help so that she could continue working. However, soon after giving birth to her second daughter, she decided to step back from her work as an actress. Citing a lack of ambition to act and leave behind her sweet daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, Mendes retired from acting. Instead, she focuses all her energy on her girls. And she’s always ready to tell moms the truth about what her life looks like. Just like every other mama’s life, hers is messy, too.

With that said, these are our favorite things Eva Mendes has said about parenting.

Best (and Most Relatable) Eva Mendes Quotes on Motherhood