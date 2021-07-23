My Ex-Wife Moved On Immediately, And It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow

Instead of talking about us, she talked about the new person she was dating.

We had been together for 10 years. We were married for 7. We had tried our hardest to make this relationship work for the last couple years of it. We had attended counseling together. We had been doing the work the counselor suggested. We had taken a trip to Europe to try to save our marriage.

When we were at the tail end of the relationship, she suggested that we move out of our shared space and try living separately. We were going to check back in within a few months.

During the few months apart, I did much soul-searching and thinking about the relationship and what had gone wrong. I had started counseling and doing the inner work. I was not in the mindset of a permanent separation but wanted to get back with her as soon as we met.

Yet, the meeting didn’t go as planned. She was more sure than ever that it was time for us to separate. Instead of talking about us, she was talking about a person she was dating. She felt this was a good relationship and she inquired about divorce paperwork.

Not only did we talk about the actual logistics of getting a divorce, but she was asking about it because she was considering getting remarried to the new person she was dating.

The world around me came crashing down on the drive back to my own place. I couldn’t make sense of the world anymore.

I had gone to meet her with the expectation we were getting back together. She had cooked a meal that I thought would be the beginning of a new life together. Only later did I realize that it would be our last meal together.

I began to wonder what our relationship even meant and how could she move on so quickly? Does this mean that our relationship meant nothing?

I had not even started the grieving process yet and she was talking about another marriage? Of course, the new guy was a writer as well and had done blah blah blah. He sounded similar to me in so many ways. I don’t know why she thought sharing so many details about him would make this easier for me to digest.

Ironically, the car radio was playing Adele’s song, Someone Like You, where Adele’s ex had gotten married and move on with his life.

“I heard that you’re settled down. That you found a girl and are married now. I heard that your dreams came true…”

Adele’s song was suddenly becoming my life story.