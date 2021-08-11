Oh, Be-leaf Us — These Fall Coloring Pages Are Adorable

Gabby Orcutt/Unsplash

It’s fall, y’all! Or, well, at least it will be soon enough. (It’s autumn in our hearts all year long.) We’re ready for it, too. The warm, bold colors of the leaves. The cool, crisp air in our lungs. That first pumpkin spice latte of the season. Even Halloween and our kids’ inability to settle on a Halloween costume — we are ready for all of it. But, what can a mama do on those cold, rainy fall days when the playground can’t happen? Or when the yard is a frigid swampland? How can you get all that pent-up energy out of your kids’ systems on the autumn days that are more miserable than glorious? We suggest coloring pages! Specifically, these fall coloring pages.

Coloring is such an amazingly beneficial activity. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to offer coloring pages for all interests. When all else fails, we have a coloring activity for your littles. You’ll find scrumptious vegetable coloring pages along with wholesome farm coloring pages for your little foodie. You can also dive into flower coloring pages or, more specifically, tulip coloring pages. And, if you’re looking to stick with the fall theme? Try sunny sunflower coloring pages or terrific turkey coloring pages.

Whatever you’re looking for and whatever your kids are into, we’re positive we have coloring pages to fit their interests. So, reinstall your printer, stock up on paper, and lose your gourd printing out these fall coloring pages and any other coloring sheets you find interesting. They’re perfect for rainy days, long car rides, or just 10 minutes of peace. Plus, you know, they’ll give you all the fall feels, and who doesn’t love that?

Free Printable Fall Coloring Pages

Humans have always felt a need to explain why things happen the way they do. Case in point? The changing of the seasons. While we now know the science behind seasons, it wasn’t always so. The Greeks came up with a fascinating explanation for fall! Greek mythology states that Persephone was so lovely that Hades kidnapped her and dragged her to his domain in the underworld. Persephone’s mother, Demeter, was so angry that she killed all the crops and would not let them grow until Hades returned Persephone. They reached an agreement where Persephone spends part of the year with Demeter and part of the year in the underworld with Hades (hence, the winter months).

There’s also an interesting old story explaining why we wear costumes on Halloween. In the time of the ancient Celts, people believed that the barriers between Earth and the afterlife dropped on the evening before Halloween, allowing the dead to come back and haunt the living. The living would dress up as ghosts to scare away the spirits. Thus the start of Halloween costumes.

In modern times, fall is about cozy plaids and pumpkin spice lattes. That wasn’t always the case, though. As a matter of fact, even calling the season “fall” is a fairly new phenomenon. “Autumn” was once a much more common word, along with referring to the time as “harvest,” as it marked the last big harvest of the farming season. That harvest? Pumpkins and apples, of course!

Another way to scare off spirits? The carving of pumpkins! Fun fall fact: When the Irish didn’t have pumpkins, they carved things like potatoes and turnips instead.

Speaking of pumpkin spice lattes, you might be surprised to know that PSLs contain absolutely no pumpkin flavors at all. Instead, it relies on the spices used in pumpkin pie. Those spices are cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, to name a few. Ah, we can taste them already.

While we love our PSLs, our favorite parts of fall are the cool weather and colorful leaves, which of course, need those lower temps and shorter days. Leaves stay green most of the year thanks to the abundance of sunshine, which amps up their chlorophyll production. As the days get cooler and shorten significantly, chlorophyll production slows, the green fades, and the true colors of our leaves begin to appear.

But what causes some leaves to turn yellow or orange while others go red or purple? The most straightforward answer is sugar! When chlorophyll production slows, so does the movement of sugar within the leaves. The “color-changing” process depends on the amount of sugar left behind, the type of trees, and the weather throughout the entire year. These factors affect how much sugar the leaves contain and, thus, how vibrant the fall leaves will be this season.

Not big on watching the fall leaves change color (or “leaf peeping”)? If you’re a birder, fall is also an excellent time for you. As birds begin to fly south for the winter, you could find yourself in the flight paths of birds that aren’t typically in your area. Now is the chance to check new birds off your sightings list.

Autumn also marks the beginning of cuffing season, when most people are likely to pair up with more long-term mates. Why? The answer is two-fold. Many believe it’s the intrinsic need not to be alone during the darker, colder months. Another study suggests that when the weather gets cooler and women start layering clothes, mates no longer have as much visual stimuli as they did in the summer — so they begin to notice the true beauty of the people around them.

And if you’re already properly “cuffed” and looking to start a family? You might be interested in knowing that studies have shown that fall babies may have numerous advantages over their peers born earlier in the year. To begin, they often start school later than their classmates and are therefore physically larger than their classmates, thus potentially making them better at sports. Studies also suggest that people with fall birthdays may live longer. Scientists attribute this to many possible factors, including the outside weather and environment around the fetus while they develop in the womb. So, if you’re about to pop, don’t worry! That autumn baby will be set up for success.

