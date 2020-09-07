40 Perfect Autumn Quotes And Jokes Too Funny To Be-Leaf

Jakob Owens/Unsplash

Is there a more glorious time of year than autumn? The weather finally breaks and you can go outside without melting into a pool of your own sweat. The leaves on the trees turn fabulous fiery shades of yellow, red, and orange. Starbucks brings back the PSL and football season kicks into high gear. Plus, you get to pick out new Halloween costumes! What more could a mama ask for?

If you’re a lover of all things autumn, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best quotes, jokes and puns that really nail the spirit of fall. And, if you’re looking for even more autumnal fun, we also have lists of Halloween, ghost and pumpkin jokes. While they would totally fit here (and we’ve snuck some in), this round is particularly for more autumn-esque moments. Ready? Set? Enjoy!

Fall Jokes

1. Why did the tree worry that he would never get his leaves back after autumn?

He didn’t be-leaf in himself!

2. Why was the robot couple’s anniversary in the fall?

They were autumn mated.

3. What month does every tree dread?

Sept-timberrrrrrr!

4. What did the leaf say to autumn?

I’m falling for you!

5. What’s the ratio of a pumpkin’s circumference to its diameter?

Pumpkin Pi

6. What type of vehicle should you use for a fall hayride?

An autumn-mobile!

7. Why did the scarecrow win the Nobel Prize?

Because he was out-standing in his field

8. Why did the lions move at the end of summer?

Because the pride goeth before the fall!

9. Why are trees so care free and easy going?

Because every fall, they let loose

10. Did you hear about the tree who deserted the forest at the end of fall?

He was absent without leaves!

11. What did one autumn leaf say to another?

I’m falling for you.

12. How do you fix a broken pumpkin?

With a pumpkin patch

13. How does an elephant get out of a tree?

Sits on a leaf and waits till autumn!

14. What did autumn say to summer?

Make like a tree and leave!

15. Why did Humpty Dumpty love autumn?

Because Humpty Dumpty had a great fall.

16. What do you get when you drop a pumpkin?

Squash.

17. Why do trees hate going back to school in the fall?

Because they’re easily stumped!

18. What do you call a large colorful pile of leaves?

The Great Barrier Leaf

19. Why do birds fly south in the fall?

Because it’s too far to walk.

20. What do you call a dude who really likes autumn?

A fall guy!

21. What kind of vest should you wear in the fall?

A har-vest!

22. What is the cutest season?

Awwtumn

23. What do you give to a pumpkin who is trying to quit smoking?

A pumpkin patch!

Pumpkin Spice Puns And Silliness

24. I love pumpkin spice a latte.

25. Pumpkin spice and chill.

26. Let’s pumpkin spice things up.

27. Sorry I’m latte. I had to get my pumpkin spice.

28. Don’t even chai to talk to me until I’ve had my Pumpkin Spice Latte.

29. Unless it’s pumpkin spice, I don’t give a frapp.

30. Oh my gourd, I love pumpkin spice.

31. Basic witches drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

32. Pumpkin spice and everything nice.

Perfectly Nostalgic Quotes About Autumn

33. “Autumn leaves don’t fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar.” – Delia Owens

34. “Go, sit upon the lofty hill, And turn your eyes around, Where waving woods and waters wild Do hymn an autumn sound. The summer sun is faint on them— The summer flowers depart— Sit still— as all transform’d to stone, Except your musing heart.” – Elizabeth Barrett Browning

35. “Autumn seemed to arrive suddenly that year. The morning of the first September was crisp and golden as an apple.” – J.K. Rowling

36. “It’s the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!” – Winnie The Pooh

37. “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” – Albert Camus

38. “And all at once, summer collapsed into fall.” – Oscar Wilde

39. “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” – Lucy Maude Montgomery

40. “Autumn… the year’s last, loveliest smile.” – William Cullen Bryant

41. “Winter is an etching, spring a watercolor, summer an oil painting and autumn a mosaic of them all.” – Stanley Horowitz

42. “How beautifully leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.” – John Burroughs

43. “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

44. “Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree.” – Emily Brontë

45. “And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves…” – Virginia Woolf