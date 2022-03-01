Farrah Abraham Isn’t The Least Bit Sorry She Let 13-Year-Old Daughter Get Septum Pierced

Farrah Abraham (L) and Sophia Abraham attend the 15th Annual ECOLUXE "Endless Summer" at The Beverly Hilton. Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Durkin Entertainment.

‘Teen Mom’ alum Farrah Abraham welcomed her daughter’s teen years with a present that has moms divided

We can all remember being 13, right? It was the year we were “becoming,” you know when you’re finally feeling like a “grown up?” At 13, all of us had it all figured out. Despite the fact that our mothers tried to warn us, we knew electric blue eyeshadow smeared below pencil-thin eyebrows was never going out of style. We wore 57 layers, popped collars, butterfly clips and jelly bracelets with the confidence of Beyoncé performing at the Super Bowl.

Yeah, well, tell that to our overplucked brows that never quite recovered now.

The point is, at that age kids think they know exactly what they want and it’s our job to help them actually weigh the pros and cons of it. Different parents will arrive at different conclusions, and for Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, that looked like allowing her 13-year-old girl Sophia to get her septum pierced.

The septum is the cartilage area between the nostrils and piercings are usually a ring that dangles above the lip.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Abraham defended her decision to let her get it.

“I think her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13. Sophia is the first… in my family to get a septum piercing, especially at 13,” Farrah said. “… I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection.”

She also got in front of the criticism, reassuring everyone that she did her research before letting Sophia take the plunge.

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” she explained. “We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases. So congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her.”

The truth is, if Sophia decided to get the piercing on her own, it would have probably been in a dingy basement, because as it turns out not many reputable piercers would touch a teen’s septum without parental consent. Though the requirements vary from state to state, the general approach is to either have the guardian with the child to approve or even send in written approval (though this seems like a flawed plan TBH).

It seems like the new teen isn’t regretting her choice at all.

“I got my septum piercing for my birthday!! I am so happy with how it turned out!” she captioned the post. “I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!! ”

Of course the comment’s section was full of folks who could not believe Abraham allowed her to go through with it.

“Sorry am I the only one that thinks WTF she’s 13! Why has that even been allowed,” one user wrote.

“Not a big achievement or something to brag about, ‘being the first 13 year old in the family to get a septum piercing.’ Your 13, and a baby still,” wrote another.

Well, we can see both sides of the argument. Sure, it seems a bit young to us to make unnecessary holes in our bodies. But on the other hand, if she was going to do it anyway, why not do it safely and call it a win for body autonomy?