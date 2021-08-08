Foo Fighters Troll Hate Group Outside Concert With Impromptu Dance Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the Foo Fighters has trolled Westboro Baptist Church

Foo Fighters’ are continuing a decade-long tradition trolling a Kansas-based hate group, this time channeling the Gibb brothers in all their glory. The band’s latest tour returned to Kansas, giving them the much-anticipated chance to play for the Westboro Baptist Church, which routinely protests the band with hate-filled signs. The group has a spot on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of hate groups for its homophobic, anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim messaging. But enough about them, Dave Grohl dressed in all white in his “Dee Gees” attire and playing disco hits for the hateful boycotters is much more interesting.

As the group began picketing in the parking lot outside Bonner Springs’ Azura Amphitheater holding signs that read “God Hates Proud Sinners” and “God Hates Fags,” the Foo Fighters rolled up in a flatbed truck and treated them to a private concert of sorts by singing the Bee Gees’ hit, “You Should Be Dancing.”

Dave Grohl & The Foo Fighters trolled the Westboro Baptist Church outside their concert in Kansas tonight. PLAYING DISCO. pic.twitter.com/Ci2yh1M7QR — talkie (@Talkie86) August 6, 2021

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you! I do,” Grohl told the protesters. “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do…I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!”

'YOU SHOULD BE DANCING' 🕺 Dave Grohl & Foo Fighters troll religious hate group with Bee Gees hit. Video by @RonFilipkowski pic.twitter.com/0KaRq9qoK5 — Rock N Roll Pictures (@RockNRollPics) August 7, 2021

Back in 2016, prior to their Kansas City concert, they gave the haters a literal “Rickroll.” “Tonight, we were sitting backstage, and someone said: ‘Guess who is coming tonight?’ And I said, ‘Who?’ They said, ‘Them.’ I said, ‘Why?’ They said, ‘Cause.’ And I said, ‘Cool, let’s go out and fuckin’ hang out with them,’” Grohl told the Sprint Center crowd during the 2016 show.

He continued: “So we didn’t have enough time to put together the big old show that we put on last time, so we figured, you know what, why don’t we just fucking rickroll their ass? Cause nothing says love like a little Rick Astley in your life, you know what I’m saying? Never gonna give his ass up!” While it wasn’t quite the performance of Bee Gees level, it certainly got their attention.

The “last time” Grohl was referring to was in August 2011 when they also performed on a flatbed truck with a performance of the song “Keep It Clean,” which features the lyric: “Think I’m in the mood for some hot-man muffins.” This is the kind of trolling a person can really get behind.

Here’s hoping this tradition continues as long as this hateful group takes up space on this earth.