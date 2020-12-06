Matthew Perry Drops Bing-Inspired ‘Friends’ Merch & Could We BE Any More Excited?

represent.com

The ‘Friends’ gear features Chandler Bing attempting to dance and it is amazing

Matthew Perry is here to save the holidays with an adorable line of merchandise that pays homage to his character on the iconic sitcom Friends, Chandler Muriel Bing (or Chanandler Bong if you prefer). The actor is releasing a limited edition line of Friends-inspired gear and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

The actor announced the new collection on Instagram, posting a picture of himself in a t-shirt of himself dancing at a wedding (which is why he doesn’t dance at weddings). The slogan on the shirt reads, “could this BE any more of a t-shirt?”

Perry is holding a banana in the picture but explains that’s sold separately. “What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included.”

The full collection includes mugs, hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts with quotes like “could this BE any more of a mug” and “what is this, a hat?” The website specifies that “a portion” of the proceeds will go to the W.H.O.

According to the site, the World Health Organization’s goal “is to ensure that a billion more people have universal health coverage, to protect a billion more people from health emergencies, and provide a further billion people with better health and well-being.”

Perry hasn’t posted on Instagram since July when — oddly — he shared a photo of soccer star David Beckham wearing a t-shirt that featured Perry’s signature wedding dance.

We’re guessing this might have been the inspiration behind the new line of merch.

While the long-awaited Friends reunion special on HBOMax is currently delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Perry is most definitely in and excited for the project. “Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March,” he tweeted in November 2020, referring to March 2021. “Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” his co-star Jennifer Aniston said in an interview with Deadline in August of the reunion. “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

The time to shop is now. The line will only be available for two weeks so pick out your favs and wear your Bing gear with pride. The most expensive item is under $45 so it won’t break the bank this holiday season. Could this BE any more exciting?