‘Friends’ Finally Has An Official Streaming Debut Date With HBO Max

Friends is returning to our regularly scheduled streaming regimens very, very soon

Could we BE any more excited? Friends will be available to stream when HBO Max debuts next month, which means it’s only a matter of weeks before Chandler, Monica, Rachel, Ross, Joey, and Phoebe are back into our lives via endless streaming. The show will be available to watch on HBO’s new streaming platform as of May 27.

While the much-anticipated reunion (we’ve only waited since 2004 for this, no big deal) is still a go, there’s no set premiere date for when it’ll be available due to a coronavirus-related delay in shooting the special. The reunion special entitled “an untitled unscripted special” will feature all six original cast members when it does air, which is extremely exciting news. So exciting, it makes us want to do this:

“Guess you could call this ‘the one where they all got back together,’” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max, in a statement earlier this year. “We are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library.”

Though we’ll have to wait a bit for the 2020 version of our favorite ’90s sitcom, the fact that Friends is coming back to bring us comfort during this chaotic, stressful time gives us something to look forward to.

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and direct-to-consumer, said in a statement. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none. I’m knocked out by the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entirety of HBO.”

Movie and television features old and new will be available for the late-May launch:the Anna Kendrick flick Love Life, documentary film On the Record, new unscripted shows Legendary and Craftopia, new Looney Tunes Cartoons and The Not Too Late Show With Elmo. Those features, in addition to beloved classic movies like Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, When Harry Met Sally and more shall be waiting for us.

When Friends was taken off Netflix, fans were heated. It’ll be nice to see our favorite familiar faces (though we’re all watching it on TBS, too, who are we kidding) once again.