40 Great Pick-Up Lines From ‘Friends’ To Use If You Think You’ve Met Your Lobster

How you doin’? Even if you’ve never watched Friends before, you’re probably quite familiar with the famous line uttered by Joey Tribbiani. It’s almost as monumental as “We were on a break!” and “Pivot!” Unlike the other two, it may be one of the strongest Friends pick-up lines out there. It’s simple, to the point, and can show someone you’re interested without being too forward.
Sure, Friends pick-up lines might seem a little silly, but they’re probably more popular than you think. Keep in mind; it’s a show that plenty of people have watched. Even Malala Yousafzai is a fan, as she admitted in the reunion special. (It’s still hard to believe that she identifies as being a “Joey,” but that may have been the best revelation of all.) That means that they’re generally harmless. The worst that can happen is that you use one on someone who, for some reason, doesn’t get the reference. Best case scenario? You wind up with a date. And you already have one thing in common with that person — you both check out the Friends reruns on TBS when nothing else is on.
So, if you’re looking for a few Friends pick-up lines to test out, look no further. (Although, in all fairness, no guarantees on their efficacy… I mean, it took quite a long time for Chandler to land Monica.) If you’re already married or in a committed relationship, well, sending these pick-up lines to your partner via text or breaking them out in casual conversation could be a really fun way to put a smile on their face and remind them why you’re their lobster.
Friends Pick-Up Lines Joey Would Definitely Approve Of
- “You’re my lobster.” — Ross
- “Can I be any more interested?” — Chandler
- “OH. MYYY. GOOOOOOOD.” — Janice
- Man: “Phoebe. That’s a great name.”
Phoebe: “You like that? You should hear my phone number.”
- “Gum would be perfection.” — Chandler
- “Maybe you can get in on a beauty scholarship.” — Chandler
- Chandler: “You can balloon up or shrink down, but I’d still love you.”
Monica: “Even if I shrink down to two inches tall?”
Chandler: “I’d carry you around in my pocket.”
- “You should see me when… oh no, I actually look pretty good.” — Phoebe
- “The way I feel about you, it’s like I finally understand what Lionel Richie has been singing about.” — Janice
- Chandler: “I’m very happy we’re going to have all the sex.”
Phoebe: “You should be. I’m very bendy.”
- “So ah, did you, did-did-did ya fall high?” — Chandler
- “Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.” — Chandler
- “Well, I have kissed over four women.” — Chandler
- “I shouldn’t even bother coming up with a line, right?” — Chandler
- “It’s always been you, Rachel!” — Ross
- “Years ago, when I was backpacking across Western Europe, I was just outside Barcelona, hiking in the foothills of Mount Tibidabo. I was at the end of this path, and I came to a clearing, and there was a lake, very secluded, and there were tall trees all around. It was dead silent. Gorgeous. And across the lake I saw, a beautiful woman, bathing herself. but she was crying… I hesitated, watching, struck by her beauty. And also by how her presence; the delicate curve of her back, the dark sweep of her hair, the graceful length of her limbs, even her tears, added to the majesty of my surroundings. I felt my own tears burning behind my eyes, not in sympathy, but an appreciation of such a perfect moment.” — Joey
- “Do you know me, or are you just really good at this game?” — Chandler
- “Would you say your pesto is the best-o?” — Phoebe
- “H-hey!” — Chandler
- “Aren’t you a little cute to be a doctor?” — Rachel
- “I’m hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!” — Chandler
- Chandler: “So, what are you in for?”
Woman: “I talk in my sleep.”
Chandler: “What a coincidence; I listen in my sleep.”
- “I know being spit on probably isn’t what you need right now.” — Monica
- “I got off the plane.” — Rachel
- “Am I sexy in Tulsa?” — Chandler
- “Oh, hello, Mr. Bicep.” — Phoebe
- “Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?” — Chandler
- “Y’know what? I’m gonna go out on a limb and say no divorces in ‘99!” — Ross
- “I use my breasts to get other people’s attention!” — Rachel (as Monica)
- “Would you like to go out with me sometime? Thank you. Good night.” — Chandler
- “You own the room.” — Joey
- “Hi, yes, I’m sorry. The models are actually down the hall.” — Rachel
- “This was great. I’ll give you a call. We should do it again!” — Chandler
- Rachel: “Care for a cherry?”
Joshua: “No, thanks.”
Rachel: “You know, I can tie one of these into a knot using just my tongue.”
- “Unless you wanna stay over. I mean, I’m going to.” — Monica
- “Are you still a ‘we’, or are you just ‘you’? — Rachel
- “Oh wow, what a beautiful name! What is it again?” — Joey
- “Well, look at that, I’m just stroking your arm.” — Rachel
- “Were you planning on kissing me, ever?” — Phoebe
- “I’m a young woman; I have needs.” — Janice