40 Great Pick-Up Lines From ‘Friends’ To Use If You Think You’ve Met Your Lobster

How you doin’? Even if you’ve never watched Friends before, you’re probably quite familiar with the famous line uttered by Joey Tribbiani. It’s almost as monumental as “We were on a break!” and “Pivot!” Unlike the other two, it may be one of the strongest Friends pick-up lines out there. It’s simple, to the point, and can show someone you’re interested without being too forward.

Sure, Friends pick-up lines might seem a little silly, but they’re probably more popular than you think. Keep in mind; it’s a show that plenty of people have watched. Even Malala Yousafzai is a fan, as she admitted in the reunion special. (It’s still hard to believe that she identifies as being a “Joey,” but that may have been the best revelation of all.) That means that they’re generally harmless. The worst that can happen is that you use one on someone who, for some reason, doesn’t get the reference. Best case scenario? You wind up with a date. And you already have one thing in common with that person — you both check out the Friends reruns on TBS when nothing else is on.

So, if you’re looking for a few Friends pick-up lines to test out, look no further. (Although, in all fairness, no guarantees on their efficacy… I mean, it took quite a long time for Chandler to land Monica.) If you’re already married or in a committed relationship, well, sending these pick-up lines to your partner via text or breaking them out in casual conversation could be a really fun way to put a smile on their face and remind them why you’re their lobster.

Friends Pick-Up Lines Joey Would Definitely Approve Of