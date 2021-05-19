The Full ‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer Is Here

HBO Max/Youtube

The full trailer for the HBO Max Friends reunion special is here

There have been lots of false starts and rumored news about the hotly-anticipated Friends reunion special for HBO Max, and now… after lots of patient waiting, we have a full trailer! After filming in front of a live audience last month and teasing us with the shortest clip last week, we finally have a real trailer for the Friends reunion episode.

Friends: The Reunion is airing on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.

Last week the show dropped a short teaser trailer but today we have the real thing with actual footage from the upcoming reunion episode. In the new trailer, the o.g. cast (Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc) recreates the trivia game from season four, they see their old set, they hug, they laugh, they cry, they do a sit-down interview on the couch by the fountain with James Corden, and they do a table-read of an iconic episode and based on Kudrow’s performance and LeBlanc’s reaction to it — they all still got it!

Picture this: The year is 2002, it’s Thursday night, and you rush home to catch the latest episode of Friends. Now get ready for it to happen all over again. Friends: The Reunion is streaming May 27 on HBO Max. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/1ZrHq4HxSM — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 19, 2021

The reunion special, titled “The One Where They Got Back Together,” was first announced in late 2019 to be filmed in early 2020, but then the pandemic happened and they ended up filming it just last month.

In the special, the cast returns to their beloved show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again. The #FriendsReunion is coming on May 27 only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/HDIFOEXcxu — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) May 13, 2021

There will also be special guests stars in the reunion episode, which includes famous folks like Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, and even Malala Yousafzai, to name a few.

In a recent interview with People, the Friends cast talked about what the show means to them and it’s not about the ratings or the laughs, it’s about the bonds they formed off-screen, and how they became friends in real life, too

“Like family,” Aniston said about her bond with the cast. “I don’t have sisters, but it’s what I imagine sisters would be like.”

“We’re connected no matter what,” Kudrow added.

Friends premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons on NBC, but thanks to Netflix, a new generation of fans binge-watched the show starting in 2015 when the series landed on the streaming app. Many people credited Friends as being one of their “comfort watch” shows during the pandemic, and if I can sum up the trailer for the reunion special in a few words, it would be “comfort” “cozy” and “friendly.”

THEY ARE GIVING US SO MUCH 😭 #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/ukNhz1SaZZ — hbomaxPOP | originals (@HBOMaxPop) May 19, 2021

Or as Corden says in voice-over during the trailer, “I know you know how big this show is, what you have given so many people is an experience of huge comfort. We felt like we had these friends.”