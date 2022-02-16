A Full-Length 'Baby Shark' Movie Is Coming Your Way in 2023

Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo want to watch an entire Baby Sharkmovie? Because it’s coming in 2023

How far are you willing to go to stop Bruno-no-no from running on repeat all day in your head? Could you endure 90 minutes (or more) of Baby Shark?

You’ll have the opportunity to find out in 2023, when Paramount+ plans to release a feature-length film, currently “in development,” inspired by the most-viewed YouTube video of all time. Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Company (the South Korean company that owns the rights to Baby Shark) have signed on to produce the movie.

Just last month, the video, which had already surpassed “Despacito”, topped over 10 billion YouTube views. The tune, spiraling toward global domination since 2016, has also spent 32 weeks on the Billboard 100, and garnered RIAA Diamond Status in November of 2020. Artists such as James Corden, Bebe Rexha, and John Legend have produced covers, and Cardi B. lent her approval with an Instagram video of her moving her hips to the tune, which she reported was a fave of her little one.

This is hardly the first spin-off production for the inescapable ear-worm. Pinkfong And Baby Shark’s Space Adventure enjoyed a limited theatrical release on October 9-10th of last year. This hour-long feature told the story of Baby Shark and friend Pinkfong, a doe-eyed, rose-colored fox, as they travel through outer space collecting the star pieces that can magically bring them home.

The new movie will almost certainly feature other cloying diddies. Pinkfong’s catalog includes titles such as: “Jungle Boogie,” “The Penguin Dance,” and “Dinosaurs A-Z,” although there is little danger of any other song surpassing the notoriety of “Baby Shark.”

We’ve already seen the viral video morph into a Nickelodeon series, a live tour, and a toy collection. It’s even taken a dive into children’s stomachs as a breakfast cereal.

When reports surfaced in 2020 of several Oklahoma prison employees playing the song on repeat in order to torment inmates, every parent on earth was able to confirm the suffering that can be caused by such exposure.

Over the weekend, New Zealand authorities resorted to blasting the song in an attempt to disperse protesters who are gathered at the nation’s capitol to oppose the government’s mask and vaccine mandates. They reportedly turned to the doo-doo-doo-doo-doo after failing to drive protesters away with tunes by Barry Manilow, and others taken from a list of the 25 most-hated songs.

Because there’s no list that Baby Shark won’t top, God help us.