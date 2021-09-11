200+ Cool (And Sorta Creepy) Game of Thrones Names To Use However You Can

HBO

If you need weird, wild, and wonderful names, you needn’t ever look any further than Game of Thrones. Maybe you’re trying to show off your nerdiness with a unique, fantasy-inspired baby (or pet!) name. Or perhaps you’re just trying to name your next Dungeons & Dragons character. Whatever the case may be, George R. R. Martin’s long list of characters can serve as excellent inspiration. Just make no mistake: Many of these names (like Khaleesi or Sansa) are very obviously Game of Thrones names. Whether you use the actual name or just use it as a jumping-off point for creating your own fantasy name, that’s your call.

Of course, not all names hold the same distinction. While a name like Tyrion might just bring to mind a bull-headed, smart-assed man, a name like Cersei might call to mind a girl who, uh, well, is way too close to her brother. While Joffrey seems like a normal enough name, the proper spelling calls to mind the bratty and downright evil lead character who lived just a little too long for our taste.

So, while nearly all Game of Thrones names are cool, many carry a stigma that even the cutest, sweetest baby might not be able to overcome. Choose wisely, Mama! And maybe reserve the risque names for your next pet. Note: While there was inarguably a ton of inbreeding, incest, and even twincest in the HBO series, some families did marry outside the family. We’ve placed wives with their own houses as best as possible if it’s a major house.

Game of Thrones Names By House

House Targaryen

House Targaryen comes with the stigma of being downright insane, and their “words” (or family motto) prove just how ruthless they are, too — “Fire and blood” sounds pretty dramatic. But when you consider that a crest of black and red marked with a three-headed dragon also represents the family, it all starts to make sense!

Addam (Velaryon) Aegon Aegor (Rivers) Aelinor Aemma (Arryn) Aemon Aemond Aenar Aenys Aerion Aerys II Alys (Harroway) Alysanne Baelor Brynden (Rivers) Ceryse (Hightower) Daemon Daena Daenerys (AKA Khaleesi) Daenys Daeron Duncan Dyanna (Dayne) Eleana Elia (Martell) Elinor (Costayne) Helaena Hugh (Hammer) Jacaerys (Velaryon) Jaehaera Jaehaerys Jeyne (Westerling) Joffrey (Velaryon) Jon (Snow) Laenor (Velaryon) Lucerys (Velaryon) Maegor Maekar Maelor Myriah (Martell) Naerys Nettles Rhaegar Rhaegel Rhaego Rhaella Rhaelle (Baratheon) Rhaena Rhaenyra Rhaenys Shiera (Seastar) Visenya Viserys Tyanna of the Tower Ulf the White

House Lannister

The Lannisters might just be the closest thing Game of Thrones has to the British royal family. Even their red and gold lion crest resembles the English monarch’s coat of arms! They’re also fantastically rich. While their official words were “hear me roar,” most people would tell you that the words the Lannisters said most were, “A Lannister always pays his debts.”

Alton Cersei Cynda Damon Darlessa (Marbrand) Dorna Ellyn (Reyne) Genna Gerion Gerold Jaime Janei Jason Jeyne (Marbrand) Joanna Johanna Kevan Lancel Loren Lyman Martyn Orson Reginald Sansa (Stark) Stafford Tion Tommen II Tygett Tyland Tyrek Tyrion Tysha Tytos Tywald Tywin Willem

House Greyjoy

Let’s just get this out of the way: House Greyjoy has the coolest crest. It has a golden kraken on a black background, for goodness sake! Why the Kraken? Because House Greyjoy rules over the Iron Islands. Greyjoy’s house words are “we do not sow,” because they take what they want instead of working for it. They might be some of the most vicious citizens of Westeros.

Aeron Alannys Balon Dalton Euron Maron Quellon Rodrik Theon (later, Reek) Vickon Yara

House Stark

The Starks are the official “good guys” of Game of Thrones. Sure, Sansa was a bit of a brat at first. And Arya is cold and tough. But they’re the most likable people in all of Westeros. Their family words might just be the words GoT fans echo the most, too: “Winter is coming.” (Obviously, we all mostly love saying, “You know nothing, Jon Snow!”)

Arya Benjen Bran Brandon the Builder Brandon Catelyn Cregan Dorren Eddard (AKA Ned) Jon Karlon Lyanna Osric Rickard Rickon Robb Rodrik Sansa Talisa Theon Torrhen

House Baratheon

House Baratheon of King’s Landing has quite the storied crest. Prior to Joffrey becoming king (and his true father being revealed), the crest was simply a black stag on a gold background. Since Joffrey was biologically a Lannister, the new crest included a golden lion on a red background that took up half of the shield. The Baratheon words? “Ours is the fury.”

Alanna (Penrose) Argella Axel Barra Borros Brune Bryte Cassana Cersei (Lannister) Edric Ethelide Flynn Gendry Gude Joffrey (Lannister) Jon Lex Lyonel Mace Margaery (Tyrell) Martyn Martyna (Mullendore) Meera Miriam Monica Mychal Myrcella (Lannister) Ormund Orys Padraic Petyr Reginald Renly Rhaelle (Baratheon) Robert Selyse Serac Shireen Stannis Steffon Symeon Theodor Theresa Tommard Tommax Tommen (Lannister) William Wineiri

House Tyrell

While even their matriarch referred to House Tyrell’s words as “the dullest words of any house,” they boasted of promise. With their simple green shield showcasing a golden rose and their “growing strong” motto, House Tyrell held much promise. However (SPOILER ALERT), it no longer exists. House Tyrell is an extinct house.

Alerie Alester Allana Harlen Loras Luthor Lyonel Mace Margaery Olenna

House Martell

This crest is one of our favorites. House Martell’s original shield had a field of orange with a gold spear. However, when the warrior-queen Nymeria married into the family, they added a red sun with the spear stabbing it. Their words might be the fiercest of all the houses: “Unbowed. Unbent. Unbroken.” Can we get that on a t-shirt?

Doran Dorea (Sand) Elia Lewyn Loreza (Sand) Maron Meria Mors Myriah Nymeria (Sand) Nymor Oberyn Obara (Sand) Obella (Sand) Sarella (Sand) Trystane Tyene

Even More Game of Thrones Names