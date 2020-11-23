105+ Fantasy Names And Elf Names For Your Next Character (Or Baby!)

Alice Alinari/Unsplash

Feeling like your head is in the clouds? Like you’re dreaming up a fantasy? Then you’re probably on the hunt for some fantasy-inspired names. Maybe you’re simply into otherworldly games and fantasy fiction. Or perhaps you enjoy creating fantastically unique characters to play or write about. Regardless, whether you’re looking to name your next precious babe or the lead protagonist in your next novel, the name struggle can be hard… and fun. There are so many name options — good and bad. How do you choose? Where will you land?

Some of the best names have already been taken by amazing authors and lovely characters. That doesn’t mean they’re off-limits, though! Choose a name rooted in fantasy and give it to a strong female character to seal the deal for your own headstrong girl named Hermione. Or take a name that has otherwise negative connotations, like Anakin (Darth Vader), and raise a sweet kiddo that’ll turn the name on its head. Maybe the name you really want isn’t even on this list. After all, we aren’t covering World of Warcraft names, dragon names, or fairy names here… all of which are equally fantastic.

Rest assured, though, you’ll find no shortage of choices below. So, which of these fantasy names (including elf names!) will you choose for your next beloved being — human baby or otherwise?

46 Fantasy Names From Pop Culture For Males

Aldwin/Aldwyn (Willow) Anakin (Star Wars) Atreyu (The NeverEnding Story) Artemis (Artemis Fowl) Bastian (The NeverEnding Story) Ben (Star Wars) Bronn (Game of Thrones) Daario (Game of Thrones) Draco (Harry Potter) Eddard (Game of Thrones) Eowyn (The Lord of the Rings) Falkor (The NeverEnding Story) Faramir (The Lord of the Rings) Finn (Star Wars) Gendry (Game of Thrones) Gregor (Game of Thrones) Han (Star Wars) Jaime (Game of Thrones) Jaqen (Game of Thrones) Jorah (Game of Thrones) Kylo (Star Wars) Legolas (The Lord of the Rings) Loras (Game of Thrones) Luke (Star Wars) Oberyn (Game of Thrones) Obi (Star Wars) Petyr (Game of Thrones) Pippin (The Lord of the Rings) Poe (Star Wars) Ramsay (Game of Thrones) Ren (Star Wars) Rool (Willow) Roose (Game of Thrones) Samwise (The Lord of the Rings) Sandor (Game of Thrones) Sirius (Harry Potter) Shasta (The Chronicles of Narnia) Stannis (Game of Thrones) Sulu (Star Trek) Theon (Game of Thrones) Tirian (The Chronicles of Narnia) Tormund (Game of Thrones) Tyrion (Game of Thrones) Tywin (Game of Thrones) Tumun (The Chronicles of Narnia) Willow (Willow)

42 Fantasy Names From Pop Culture For Females

Amidala (Star Wars) Aravis (The Chronicles of Narnia) Arwen (The Lord of the Rings) Arya (Game of Thrones) Astoria (Harry Potter) Bellatrix (Harry Potter) Brienne (Game of Thrones) Catelyn (Game of Thrones) Cersei (Game of Thrones) Cherlindrea (Willow) Daenerys (Game of Thrones) Elora (Willow) Fleur (Harry Potter) Galadriel (The Lord of The Rings) Gen (Star Wars) Gilly (Game of Thrones) Hermione (Harry Potter) Jadis (The Chronicles of Narnia) Lavender (Harry Potter) Leia (Star Wars) Luna (Harry Potter) Margaery (Game of Thrones) Melisandre (Game of Thrones) Merry (The Lord of the Rings — Yes, we know Merry is male. But there aren’t many females in LOTR.) Minerva (Harry Potter) Missandei (Game of Thrones) Morla (The NeverEnding Story) Nymphadora (Harry Potter) Nyota (Star Trek) Olenna (Game of Thrones) Ornela (Game of Thrones) Osha (Game of Thrones) Padme (Star Wars) Pansy (Harry Potter) Raziel (Willow) Rey (Star Wars) Sansa (Game of Thrones) Shae (Game of Thrones) Sorsha (Willow) Sybil (Harry Potter) Willow (Willow) Ygritte (Game of Thrones)

20 Elf Names

What makes a name an elf name? These are names from the Elvish language or names of “famous” elves. Some names simply mean “elf,” like the Gaelic name Siofra.

Female Elf Names

Aerin Arwynn Elbereth Estel Haleth Lia Melian Morwen Rina Siofra

Male Elf Names



Aldon Balin Callon Elrand Haldir Ishton Lindir Peregrin Rohan Theoden

Fantasy Name Generator

You’ve probably seen those cutesy memes that can help you determine your elf name or your Star Wars name, right? The results are usually dependent on things like the first letter of your last name or the last letter of your first name. They often factor in your birthday or birth month, too. Those are all super-fun. But, long before there was social media, and thus memes, there were name generators.

One of the first popular name generators was the Wu-Tang Clan Name Generator. From there, it just spiraled. If you want a truly and uniquely fantasy name, try the Fantasy Name Generator. Not only is there a generic, all-encompassing generator, but the site’s creator has also made separate name generators for things like WoW and D&D. In other words, your name will be specifically tailored to the game you’re playing and the kind of character at hand. How cool is that?