25+ German Last Names That’ll Have You Wishing For Oktoberfest

German last names have a strong presence in both Christian and Jewish communities across the globe. Germanic languages have had a huge influence in the development of certain English words, and surnames with German origins are therefore common in English-speaking countries.

Where many a French or Italian surname refer to a geographical location, most German last names derive from an occupation or characteristic trait. Common German surnames regularly feature in Hollywood and fiction, so you’re more than likely familiar with a few. Check out this list of popular German surnames and their meanings to see if you recognize any. Guten tag!

Müller

Meaning: A miller. Weber

Meaning: Occupational name for a weaver. Brandt

Meaning: Burn or burnt. König

Meaning: King. Schäfer/Schaefer

Meaning: Shepherd. Lang/Lange/Long

Meaning: A very tall person. Kraus

Meaning: Curly-haired. Amsel/Amsler

Meaning: Blackbird. Schulz

Meaning: Sheriff, magistrate or village overseer. Richter

Meaning: Lord. Fischer

Meaning: Fisherman. Pfeiffer

Meaning: Piper. Schreiber

Meaning: Scribe or writer. Braun

Meaning: The color brown, likely in reference to someone dark-haired. Koch

Meaning: Occupational name for a cook. Schmidt

Meaning: Blacksmith/metalworker. Mayer/Meyer

Meaning: Higher or superior, occupational name for a mayor. Meier

Meaning: Farmer or harvester. Krüger/Kruger/Krueger

Meaning: Tavern keeper. Ludwig

Meaning: Famous or renowned warrior. Arnold/Arnoldt/Arnhold

Meaning: Eagle power or eagle rule. From Old German elements ‘arn’ (eagle) and ‘walt’ (power/rule). Zimmermann

Meaning: Carpenter. Roth

Meaning: Red-haired. Schwarz

Meaning: Black. Köhler/Koehler

Meaning: Charcoal burner. Wagner

Meaning: Wagon maker or driver.

