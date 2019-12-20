25+ German Last Names That’ll Have You Wishing For Oktoberfest

German last names have a strong presence in both Christian and Jewish communities across the globe. Germanic languages have had a huge influence in the development of certain English words, and surnames with German origins are therefore common in English-speaking countries.
Where many a French or Italian surname refer to a geographical location, most German last names derive from an occupation or characteristic trait. Common German surnames regularly feature in Hollywood and fiction, so you’re more than likely familiar with a few. Check out this list of popular German surnames and their meanings to see if you recognize any. Guten tag!
- Müller
Meaning: A miller.
- Weber
Meaning: Occupational name for a weaver.
- Brandt
Meaning: Burn or burnt.
- König
Meaning: King.
- Schäfer/Schaefer
Meaning: Shepherd.
- Lang/Lange/Long
Meaning: A very tall person.
- Kraus
Meaning: Curly-haired.
- Amsel/Amsler
Meaning: Blackbird.
- Schulz
Meaning: Sheriff, magistrate or village overseer.
- Richter
Meaning: Lord.
- Fischer
Meaning: Fisherman.
- Pfeiffer
Meaning: Piper.
- Schreiber
Meaning: Scribe or writer.
- Braun
Meaning: The color brown, likely in reference to someone dark-haired.
- Koch
Meaning: Occupational name for a cook.
- Schmidt
Meaning: Blacksmith/metalworker.
- Mayer/Meyer
Meaning: Higher or superior, occupational name for a mayor.
- Meier
Meaning: Farmer or harvester.
- Krüger/Kruger/Krueger
Meaning: Tavern keeper.
- Ludwig
Meaning: Famous or renowned warrior.
- Arnold/Arnoldt/Arnhold
Meaning: Eagle power or eagle rule. From Old German elements ‘arn’ (eagle) and ‘walt’ (power/rule).
- Zimmermann
Meaning: Carpenter.
- Roth
Meaning: Red-haired.
- Schwarz
Meaning: Black.
- Köhler/Koehler
Meaning: Charcoal burner.
- Wagner
Meaning: Wagon maker or driver.
